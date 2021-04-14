IPL 2021: KKR vs MI Analysis: Worth a win for Mumbai Indians

Though Andre Russell cleaned up the Mumbai Indians' tail for career-best figures of 5-15, he was unable to finish the job with the bat as the Knight Riders slumped to defeat.

Suryakumar Yadav hit a wonderfully fluent 56 but Mumbai's innings stuttered after he holed out to Shakib Al Hasan and they lost seven for 37 in the final five overs to be dismissed for 152, as Russell claimed a remarkable 5-15 from 12 deliveries.

Nitish Rana (57) and Shubman Gill (33) tore into the Indians attack with an opening stand of 72, only for Kolkata to subside meekly from a position of strength to a final score of 142 for seven - leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (4-27) chipping away at the top order before Trent Boult (2-27) sealed the deal by removing Russell and Pat Cummins in the final over.

Batsmen on either side generally found the going tough but Suryakumar played beautifully, hitting seven fours and two sixes with some wonderfully languid strokeplay.

Skipper Rohit anchored the innings until the impressive Cummins (2-24) bowled him with an off-cutter for 43 and Russell made hay.

Fellow West Indian Kieron Pollard edged behind to start the procession and Cummins held on as Russell dismissed Marco Jansen for nought, with Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Chahar all caught in the deep off the final four balls of the innings.

Unfortunately for Kolkata, they similarly fell apart down the stretch after Chahar had Gill caught by Pollard and claimed the key wicket of Rana stumped, Rahul Tripathi and captain Eoin Morgan giving their wickets away cheaply.

Shakib played a reckless slog sweep to fall to Krunal Pandya. Boult then removed the all-rounder in similar fashion before cleaning up Cummins.

This was certainly a victory worthy of the defending champions, for whom everything looked lost.

They next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday (April 17) at the same venue while Knight Riders lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore a day later.