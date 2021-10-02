IPL 2021: KKR vs PBKS: Full list of award winners, prize money details, post-match presentation highlights

The KL Rahul-led side now has 10 points from 12 games and need to win the remaining two matches to stay in the mix, and the Eoin Morgan-led KKR too have 10 points from 12 games and are in a similar position.

But the calculations can wait for the time being, and it's a night of celebration for PBKS and here's the full list of awards, prize money and post-match presentation highlights.

1. Full list of awards (all awards carry prize money of Rs 1 lakh)

Perfect catch: Eoin Morgan (KKR)

Super Striker: Nitish Rana (KKR)

Game Changer: Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)

Let's Crack It Sixes: Mayank Agarwal (PBKS)

Power Player of the Match: Mayank Agarwal (PBKS)

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)

Man of the Match: KL Rahul (PBKS)

2. What they said

Shahrukh Khan, Punjab Kings: "It would have been easier for me to take on the bowlers... I thought I had it [the last ball] well. I was brave enough to take shot. As soon as I go into any situation such as this, that method is really working. We needed three wins on the trot, and have started off well..."

Eoin Morgan, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders: "Initially we didn't field as well, put catches down. Myself early too. We probably had a par score on the wicket. Kings played well, we fought back, but catches have cost us. I thought in real-time that the Tripathi catch was out. But when you slow it down, the third umpire decided otherwise. We got on with it once he made his call. Hopefully we play hard in the back end, get a few results and qualify into the playoffs."

KL Rahul, captain of Punjab Kings and Orange Cap holder: ''We are used to this (close matches), but I'll take the two points. We played brilliantly and smartly. We realised it was a decent wicket. There wasn't much spin. The bowlers felt we can make the batsmen sideways. I am really happy that we could get over the line. Obviously, I would want to finish games but that did not happen today.

''These are things that kill me as a captain - leaving out young Indian boys (Harpreet Brar). Chris (Gayle) has left the bubble, so we had to make a few changes to see what would be our best XI. But we go to Sharjah for next game, and we'll see. Shahrukh Khan has worked really well with the batting coaches, asking a lot of questions, and developed a game where he can play at 170-180 without taking many risks.

"We know he can hit the ball a long way. He has done that for Tamil Nadu. Not to worry about results. Often times, we have put pressure on ourselves. Everybody knows we are a far better team. Putting pressure on ourselves is not helping. These four games in the UAE have a perfect example. It is a good learning for a young team like us."