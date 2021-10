IPL 2021: KKR vs SRH: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The Knight Riders have 10 points and can progress to the play-offs but they are in a tangle with Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings for that 4th spot on the IPL 2021 points table.

And Sunrisers could be a perfect opponent for them to garner that vital 2 points. The Kane Williamson-led side is out of play-off reckoning and thus could be low on motivation and urge to dish out a commanding effort.

All the Hyderabad outfit can hope for is to play the role of party spoilers but do they have the mental presence to do that is the question.

Kolkata skipper Morgan knows the enormity of the situation. ''Initially we didn't field as well, put catches down (against the Kings. I have also dropped early. We probably had a par score on the wicket. Kings played well, we fought back, but catches have cost us.

''I thought in real-time that the Tripathi catch was out. But when you slow it down, the third umpire decided otherwise. We got on with it once he made his call. Hopefully, we play hard in the back end, get a few results and qualify into the playoffs,'' he said.

Here is then he MyKhel Dream11, Fantasy Tips, Match prediction and Possible Playing 11 details for you to indulge in and be a part of the match excitement.

1. Squads Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy. 2. Possible Playing 11 Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), Kane Williamson (Captain), Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma. 3. Dream11 Venkatesh Iyer, Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Jason Holder, Dinesh Karthik (Captain, wk) Rashid Khan, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 4. Match prediction The Sunrisers Hyderabad have nothing to lose or gain from this match as they are already out of the play off race as the bottom-placed side. However, the Knight Riders have everything to gain from this match as they are still very much in the mix for a berth in the knockouts. That sheer desperation will make the KKR favourite for this match.