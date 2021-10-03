IPL 2021: KKR vs SRH, Match 49 Toss, Playing XI: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders

On Sunday's second game of the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat first against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

In team news, Shakib al Hasan gets his firt match in the UAE this season and comes into the KKR playing XI in place of Tim Seifert. Meanwhile, J&K's Umran Malik has been handed his cap and he will debut for the Sunrisers tonight.

While the Sunrisers have already crashed out of the playoffs race, the Kolkata Knight Riders have all to play for when they face off in Dubai.

The Knights who lost their previous game to the Punjab Kings will look to bounce back to collect two important points with the playoff race heating up. Ahead of the match, the Knights are placed fourth on the points table with five wins from twelve matches. The Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata side must regroup quickly to bounce back and notch up an important win.

On the other hand, Sunrises, who are languishing at the bottom of the table, will look to spoil KKR's chances of making it to the playoffs. Both sides head into the game on the back of losses.

In the reverse fixture this season, Kolkata defeated the struggling Sunrisers by 10 runs.

KKR vs SRH Playing XIs:

KKR Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

SRH Playing 11: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Siddarth Kaul