IPL 2021: Know the remaining purse of all 8 teams, players available at auction

By
Bengaluru, January 21: The retention and release of players by 8 teams ahead of the IPL 2021 concluded on Wednesday (January 20) and the franchise owners are now ready with trimmed squads for the mini-auction, scheduled to take place on February 11. Those players who do not have an IPL contract can register for the auction online till February 2.

Here's MyKhel gives you the remaining purse with each team and the total slots to fill up. In total, 140 players were retained and 57 players were released. There is Rs 196.4 crore available combined for all teams. Sixty players are available in all, and 21 of them are foreign players.

Rajasthan Royals - Rs 35.85 crore

The Royals have the biggest purse available at the auction. The releasing of Steve Smith has given them a lot of place to play around and Sanju Samson is the new skipper of Royals.

Available slots: 8. Foreign players slots: 3

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs 35.70 crore

They have released some players like Chris Morris (Rs 10 crore), Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Dale Steyn etc to swell up the purse, which is marginally second to Rajasthan Royals.

Available slots: 12, Foreign players slot: 3.

Chennai Super Kings - Rs 22.90 crore

They will require big overseas player in the absence of Shane Watson and will they eye Glenn Maxwell? They also need a middle-order batsman/all-rounder and a spinner after releasing Kedar Jadhav and Harbhajan Singh.

Available slots: 7, Foreign players slot: 1

Kings XI Punjab: Rs 22.90 crore

The releasing of Glenn Maxwell etc have given them a wallet of Rs 22.90 crore, a good enough purse to rope in some valuable names in the auction.

Available slots: 9, Foreign players slot: 5.

Mumbai Indians: Rs 15.35 crore

They do not have much buying to do the auction considering the balance and bench strength of the team, and could be a rather passer by in the auction hall. Mumbai might look for a replacement for released Lasith Malinga, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile in the form of one or two overseas pace bowlers.

Available slots: 7, Foreign players slot: 4.

Delhi Capitals: Rs 12.80 crore

The Delhi side retained their core unit like Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada etc who helped them reach the IPL 2020 final. If anything, they might just look for a back-up Indian keeper for Rishabh Pant, who missed a few matches in the IPL 2020 due to an injury.

Available slots: 5, Foreign players slot: 2.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 10.85 crore

The Knight Riders too preserved their core unit despite widespread rumours like releasing players like Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. They might just look around for an all-rounder who can stand on for Russell, who carries injury worries.

Available slots: 7; Foreign players slot: 1.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 10.75 crore

The Hyderabad side also has preferred to go into IPL 2021 with a tested unit that carried them to IPL 2020 play-offs. Their needs might be quite simple like a back-up wicketkeeper for Jonny Bairstow/Wriddhiman Saha or an overseas pacer or an Indian all-rounder.

Available slots: 3, Foreign players slot: 1.

Players available at auction

Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Digivijay Deshmukh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel (retired from all forms of cricket), Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav, M Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Monu Kumar Singh, Shane Watson (retired from all cricket), Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabien Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Billy Stanlake, Prithvi Raj, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Steve Smith, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Tom Curran, Ankit Rajpoot, Shashank Singh, Anirudh Joshi, Akash Singh, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, Tom Banton.

