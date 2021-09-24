IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders find their jazz in Baz way of cricket, says Eoin Morgan

Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer played knocks of 74 and 53 respectively as Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday (September 23).

With this win, KKR has risen to the fourth spot in the points table. "It is extremely pleasing. We want the best for everybody in the dressing room, the aggressive cricket that we have shown in the last two games is exactly what suits the talented guys in our changing room.

"I know some of them might feel alien to take risk after risk, but that is exactly what we want them to do. They are seriously talented, batting and bowling, and we want them to get better," said Morgan during a virtual post-match press conference.

Before entering this match, KKR had a dismal record against MI, registering just six wins in a total of 28 games, but Iyer and Tripathi helped the franchise turn around their fortunes.

"I do not think it is one player (Venkatesh Iyer) that has changed the outlook of the team. The last two games have been, the superstars in our side have been the bowlers. That allowed our opening pair to play their natural game.

"Venkatesh played an innings against MI that would match a guy who has played 50 IPL games. The freedom in which he has played with has really been imposing. He has continued on with his form, but I do not think it is one player. It has been a collective performance which has been set by our bowlers," said Morgan.

"It's been a long time since we have played like this. Baz (Brendon McCullum) has taken over for almost two seasons, so the way we are playing is now getting into his style.

"To hold such a strong Mumbai team, and chase it down in the manner we did gives us confidence. We were trying to fit Iyer into the XI with a lot of talented guys, and it's fantastic with the manner he has scored runs," said Morgan.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock's 55-run knock helped Mumbai Indians post 155/6 against KKR in the allotted twenty overs.

For KKR, Prasidh Krishna and Lockie Ferguson scalped two wickets each. "I think the quality of our spinners means that they can bowl in conditions that are not friendly to spin bowling. I do not think Abu Dhabi is, the two games we have played here, the ball has not spun much as compared to the last time we played here.

"So far, they have not played a massive part, it is just the high-quality they are producing," said Morgan. KKR will next lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

Iyer happy with form

Venkatesh Iyer has impressed one and all with his hitting ability in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, and he has now revealed that his style is inspired by none other than former India skipper Sourav Ganguly.

"Honestly, KKR was the first franchise I wanted to get in because Sourav Ganguly was the captain initially so I wanted to get into KKR first. Got picked by the franchise so it was a dreamy moment for me.

"Everyone was very welcoming , I got a lot of gifts. I am a huge fan of Dada, he has got millions of fans around the globe and I am one of them. He has played a huge role in my batting," Iyer told teammate Rahul Tripathi in a video posted on iplt20.com.

"I used to bat right-handed when I was very young but I wanted to exactly replicate Dada, how he hit sixes and the way he batted. He has played a very big role unknowingly in my life. I was really waiting for my opportunity and I knew I am going to get my chance," he added.

But the total proved vastly insufficient as KKR flew past the target with their batsmen coming to the fore. Though they lost the wickets of Morgan and Iyer in quick succession it did not affect their progress as the platform given them by the batsmen was good enough to carry them through.