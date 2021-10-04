IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan praises impact players Varun, Narine

Shubman Gill played a knock of 57 runs as KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets with two balls to spare here at the Dubai International Stadium.

With this win, KKR consolidated its position at the fourth spot and the side now has 12 points from 13 games.

"I think two big impact players for us (Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine. We are very lucky to have them, particularly Sunil Narine, he has been a huge part of this franchise for a long time, an integral part of KKR's success. Game on game basis, you have a look at where they can have the biggest impact in the game and you try to get them in that position," said Morgan in the virtual post-match press conference.

Talking about his own form, Morgan said: "Yeah, I am short on runs in the whole tournament. I am very lucky to be in this position but I have been through these kinds of stages in my career. The longer you go without contributing, the closer you are to actually contributing. That is just coming from experience."

Earlier, a spirited bowling performance helped KKR restrict SRH to 115/8 in the allotted 20 overs.

For the Morgan-led side, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, and Varun Chakravarthy returned with two wickets each while for SRH, Kane Williamson top-scored with a knock of 26 runs.

"I think the purpose of T20 cricket is to be our most entertaining format, to make it appealing to a wider audience. That element of pure cricket was in the wicket for the match against SRH.

''If the bowlers bowled in the right areas, they got their due reward and the batters had to work a little bit harder. Sometimes in T20 cricket, it is good to have that element," said Morgan.

"I am delighted for Shubman Gill, he has shown a great amount of promise in all formats of the game. Probably over the last two IPLs, he has continued to show promise. On a tricky wicket against SRH, he made it look quite easy," he added.

Morgan also lavished praise on batsman Gill and said the KKR has done well in adapting to the slow conditions here.

Gill hit his first fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) as KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets.

"The wicket played slower than we thought, than the wicket two nights ago. It swings early in the powerplay in these conditions, but it was sluggish. We needed to bowl and field well and we did," said Morgan during the post-match presentation.

"Shubman played extremely well and led the chase. The depth of the squad to be able to call Shakib is a huge luxury, so he has had a huge impact. We didn't know it wouldn't be played in India, and we have done well in the conditions and adapted well," he added.

KKR needed 116 to win in the 20 overs but SRH bowlers made sure the Morgan-led side had to fight it out for the win.

SRH battled hard to try and get a win, but the target was always too small. "We are focussed on playing good cricket and we've done that in the last three weeks. The game plan has had a good impact in the dressing room and guys are putting their hands up. We have done well to adapt to the slow conditions and I'm happy with that," said Morgan.