IPL 2021: MI vs CSK: Kieron Pollard hammers fastest fifty of season

Bengaluru, May 1: After the Ambati Rayudu show, it was the Kieron Pollard show which kept everyone glued to their seats, or shall we say kept everyone on their feet, as Pollard hammered the fastest fifty of the ongoing season of the IPL.
After Chennai Super Kings batsmen once again shone with the bat, Mumbai Indians had their task cut out as they chased 219 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.
Mumbai started off strong, but a couple of quick wickets put the brakes on the defending champions, only momentarily as Kieron Pollard was at his explosive best agains the Super Kings.
The big-hitting West Indies player notched up his half-century off just 17 deliveries. Pollard broke the young Prithvi Shaw’s record of the fastest fifty this season.
On Thursday, Shaw had played a blazing knock off 82 off 41 during Delhi Capitals’ game against Kolkata Knight Riders. In that innings Shaw had brought up the fastest 50 of the season off just 18 deliveries.
During Mumbai Indian’s game against CSK, Pollard brought up his half-century of just 17 balls, scoring the fastest of the season.
The MI all-rounder hit Shardul Thakur for back-to-back boundaries to bring up his 50 in style. En route to his half-century, Pollard hammered the Chennai bowlers with three fours and six huge maximums. Pollard remained unbeaten on 87 as Mumbai notched up a 4-wicket win over Chennai.
Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the Pollard blitz:
#Pollard on 🔥🔥— Fukkard (@Fukkard) May 1, 2021
Fatest 50 of the season 🤙🤙#MIvCSK #MIvsCSK #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/fuTQ3yNZf4
CSK fans looking at Pollard's performance: pic.twitter.com/vxH1fFj97l— Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) May 1, 2021
17 ball fifty for Pollard including 3 fours and 6 sixes - 48 runs through boundaries, what a knock it has been, given #MI lots of hope.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 1, 2021
Kieron Pollard to bowlers after every delivery. pic.twitter.com/gEfO4qzvA2— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 1, 2021
Pollard to CSK fielders#CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/XrTJijCjx0— Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) May 1, 2021
Kieron Pollard is just unbelievable, the kind of power he produces being effortless everytime is just amazing.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2021
Pollard#IPL2021 #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/jslEYuWNil— Wear Mask!😷 🙏🏻 (@RVCJ_FB) May 1, 2021
