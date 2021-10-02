IPL 2021: MI vs DC: Full list of awards, prize money details, post-match presentation details

So, here is the list of awards, cash prize details and the highlights from post-match presentation.

1. Awards (All awards carry a prize money of Rs 1 lakh

Man of the match: Axar Patel of DC

Game Changer: Avesh Khan of DC

Let's Cracking Sixes: Suryakumar Yadav of MI

Super Striker of the Day: Suryakumar Yadav of MI

Power Player of the Match: Avesh Khan of DC

Perfect Catch of the Day: Kagiso Rabada of DC

Most Valuable Asset: Axar Patel of DC

2. What they said

Axar Patel of DC: "I am able to read the batter more easily and can plan better. If I can think about what the batter is doing and deny them the ideal ball, I can be more successful. I thought De Kock would go for the slog sweep or through cover. That's why I hung it out there for him to hit. I think there's no need to experiment when some of the simple things are working better."

Rishabh Pant, Captain of DC: "In Sharjah, the wicket always plays differently. Yes, it's a hard-fought victory. We were planning to bowl mostly the fast bowlers in the powerplay. Easier for the spinner in these tracks. I held back one over of Ashwin to keep him away from Pollard and Hardik. Avesh is the find of the season for us, but at Delhi Capitals, we learn from our mistakes and pick up. We have to solidify our batting. Stoinis should be fine in a few days, and that will be good for us. You can't always go for it, but someone has to be aggressive in the powerplay."

Shreyas Iyer of DC: "I felt really amazing to bat through and take my team through. It was a low scoring game. I backed myself and my instincts. I knew I would win the game for the team. Ashwin came in and was really positive. He wanted to take singles, and that went to the last two overs. He decided he would take the bowlers on during the last two overs. The transition in the last two years has happened. Since 2019, we have shifted that towards our team. We try to implement that within the dressing room. We try to be humble, and we try to ensure whoever's day it is, he makes sure the team wins the game. Once we are in these close games, we have to finish them. Every two points matter. If we finish in the top two, we have that opportunity to play that one game and make the final."

Rohit Sharma, Captain of MI: "We knew it will be a difficult venue. We watched a lot of matches, and it's not the easiest venues to play and make a lot of runs. We were well prepared and we knew what we had to do. I thought we didn't bat well enough. We knew it wasn't a 170-180 wicket, but we knew it was a 140 wicket. We just didn't get the partnerships going. If your batters aren't going to post runs on the board, it will be difficult to win games. I personally accept that. We're not able to execute in the middle, which is particularly disappointing. We are not playing to our potential. Hopefully in the next two games, we play the way we are known for."