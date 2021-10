IPL 2021: MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction details

Mumbai under Rohit Sharma have 12 points from 13 matches, same as Kolkata Knight Riders but behind them on net run rate.

If Kolkata under Eoin Morgan manage to beat Rajasthan Royals on Thursday (October 7) then Mumbai Indians will have a tough task on their hand and will have to win the match against RR by some improbable margin to not only level with KKR on 14 points but also to overhaul their net run rate.

But things will become slightly easier for the defending champions if Rajasthan can beat KKR and force them to strand on 12 points. In that context, the MI will just need a win over SRH to enter the play-offs.

But if both KKR and MI lose and end up on 12 points, then the equation might shift in favour of the Kolkatans because of that superior net run rate.

1. Squads Mumbai Indians -- Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Sunrisers Hyderabad -- Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy. 2. Possible Playing 11 Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Jimmy Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (Captain), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Umran Malik. 3. Dream11 Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Jimmy Neesham, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddharth Kaul, Umran Malik. 4. Match prediction The match between Mumbai and Hyderabad could be a thriller but MI are desperate for a win in search of a play-off berth and that sheer desperation will make the defending champions a clear favourite.