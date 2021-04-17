IPL 2021: MI vs SRH, Match 9 Live Updates: Play gets underway after Mumbai Indians elect to bat

Bengaluru, April 17: In match no. 9 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on former champs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

While both sides began their IPL season on a losing note, Mumbai bounced back with a win in their second match. But the David Warner-led Hyderabad side have lost two on the trot.

After consecutive losses, SRH will be desperate for a win when they face Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai, who will look to secure a second win on the trot.

Two narrow losses have already put the Sunrisers Hyderabad on the backfoot and a loss against Mumbai will seriously hurt the Hyderabad side.

But Sunrisers will have their task cut out as they will take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who will be entering the match on the back of a thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

But with both sides boasting of some match-winners and explosive batsmen, the ninth match of the season could turn out to be another thrilling encounter in Chennai. Both sides have won an equal number of games in their head-to-head encounter.

The two sides will face off in the ninth match of the season at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Saturday.

Here, mykhel brings you the live updates of the MI vs SRH IPL match.