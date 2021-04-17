IPL 2021: MI vs SRH, Match 9 Live Updates: Play gets underway after Mumbai Indians elect to bat

Bengaluru, April 17: In match no. 9 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on former champs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.
While both sides began their IPL season on a losing note, Mumbai bounced back with a win in their second match. But the David Warner-led Hyderabad side have lost two on the trot.
After consecutive losses, SRH will be desperate for a win when they face Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai, who will look to secure a second win on the trot.
Two narrow losses have already put the Sunrisers Hyderabad on the backfoot and a loss against Mumbai will seriously hurt the Hyderabad side.
But Sunrisers will have their task cut out as they will take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who will be entering the match on the back of a thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders.
But with both sides boasting of some match-winners and explosive batsmen, the ninth match of the season could turn out to be another thrilling encounter in Chennai. Both sides have won an equal number of games in their head-to-head encounter.
The two sides will face off in the ninth match of the season at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Saturday.
FOUR! Misfield and that's the second boundary
FOUR! Quinton de Kock gets the innings underway with a boundary as he punches it past the bowler
It's game time in Chennai. The umpires walk in. SRH in a huddle. Here we go. Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma to open
After losing two on the trot, SRH will see four changes to the side, while MI will just see one change as Adam Milne is set to play his first match tonight. Will the changes work for Sunrisers and see them pick up their points of the season. 15 minutes to go for the match to get underway in Chennai
The four changes in the SRH camp: The four changes will see Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Khaleel Ahmed come in and Wriddhiman Saha, Jason Holder, T Natarajan and Shahbaz Nadeem miss out. Still no Kane Williamson in the playing XI.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
MI skipper Rohit after winning the toss: Looks to be a good track. But we will come to know more as the game progresses.
One change in the MI camp: Adam Milne, who was earlier handed his cap, will come into the team tonight in place of Marco Jansen
Heads is the call. Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bat first
Time for the toss. The two captains are out in the middle
Looks like Adam Milne is being handed the cap in the Mumbai huddle. Just a few minutes to toss. What will the line-ups look like tonight?
Ahead of tonight’s game MI are placed third on the points table with two points from as many matches. On the other hand, SRH are yet to open their account and are placed last on the points table. SRH is the only team to have not won a single match this season.
Two hours to go for the ninth match the season. Both sides have won an equal number of games in their head-to-head encounter. But Mumbai will be the more confident side after their win over KKR. SRH's confidence will be a little shaky after two consecutive losses.
Here's what the Sunrisers head coach had to say ahead of tonight's game.
Both sides began the season on a losing note. But defending champions Mumbai Indians bounced back with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai fought back and won the second game from a losing position. On the other hand, SRH have lost two matches on the trot and will be desperate for a win, when they take on MI in Chennai.
Here's what the MI head coach had to say ahead of their third game of the season.
Hello & welcome to mykhel’s coverage of match 9 of the 14th season of the IPL! In tonight’s match, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss, pitch and match updates. The ninth game of the season is set to get underway at 7:30pm IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
