IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

Put into bat first, stand-in skipper Mayank Agarwal hit an unbeaten 58-ball 99 as PBKS scored a competitive 166/6 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Orange cap holder Dhawan (69 not out off 47 balls) and Prithvi Shaw (39 off 22 balls) once again shared a 50 plus run stand as DC chased down the target with 7-wickets in hand and 14 balls to spare.

Steve Smith (24 off 22 balls), Rishabh Pant (14 off 11 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (16 off 4 balls) were also among the runs for DC, while Harpreet Brar, Riley Meredith and Chris Jordan took a wicket each for PBKS.

The result meant, DC moved to the top of the IPL 2021 table with 12 points from 8 matches, while PBKS dropped down one position to sixth after Rajasthan Royals' win pushed them to the fifth spot.

Earlier, Agarwal and debutant Dawid Malan (26) added 52 runs. The 30-year-old from Bengaluru carried his bat as Punjab crossed the 150-mark, while the other batsman failed to fire. For DC, Kagiso Rabada (3/36) claimed three wickets, while Avesh Khan (1/39) and Axar Patel (1/21) accounted for one wicket apiece.

After the match, the winning skipper, Pant said: "Shikhar and Prithvi gave us a very good start. In the first innings, the ball was gripping and even in the second innings, it was slow but the way they started was commendable. It feels so good when you have a great start in every match."

On team combination and captaincy, Pant added: "Most of the things are sorted but we need to try a few things for the Kolkata leg. The competition is very good, it's difficult we can make everyone play. I am enjoying captaincy, learning each and every day. Everyone is helping me."

Meanwhile, man of the match and the losing skipper Mayank said: "He's (KL Rahul) going for a surgery, hopefully he should be back. Would've liked two points but we were ten short on that wicket and for the kind of PowerPlay they had, we had to really scramble there."

On his knock, Mayank added: "One batsman had to bat through and that was the plan, it was my day and tried to get as many as we can but didn't get as many in the middle overs but at least ended well."

On what's next for PBKS, Mayank said: "We have to shut this off and turn up next game and put our best foot forward, figure ways how to get those two points."

Mayank praised Harpreet stating: "Kudos to Harpreet, the way he turned and also hit a crucial boundary, he's bowling exceedingly well. It's about doing well as a unit, hopefully we will doing well next game."

Here are highlights of PBKS vs DC 2021 post match presentation:

