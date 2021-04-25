Cricket
IPL 2021: PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

By
Punjab Kings clash with Kolkata Knight Riders on April 26
Punjab Kings clash with Kolkata Knight Riders on April 26

Bengaluru, April 25: Punjab Kings lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 21 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday (April 26).

While fifth-placed KL Rahul-led PBKS come into the contest after ending a three-match losing streak, Eoin Morgan's KKR are rooted at the foot of the table, having suffered four successive defeats in a row.

After starting their IPL 2021 campaign with a win against Rajasthan Royals, PBKS slumped to three back-to-back losses at the hands of Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the Rahul-led side stopped the slide with a victory over Mumbai Indians.

KKR, on the other hand, have suffered four losses on the trot after their campaign opening win against Sunrisers Hyderabad and have suffered defeats to Royal Challengers Bangalore, CSK, MI and RR.

Here myKhel looks at the team news, probable playing 11 and dream11 prediction of PBKS vs KKR 2021:

1. Team News – Punjab Kings

1. Team News – Punjab Kings

PBKS seem to have found their best combination in Chennai, but their season now shifts to Ahmedabad. So, they may think about making one or two changes if the current set up fails. Ravi Bishnoi, who didn't play the first four games of the season, made immediate impact in the victory over MI, making him undroppable.

With Deepak Hooda also being used as a bowler, one change they may think about making is replacing Fabian Allen, who was a tad expensive last time out. Chris Jordan could be the one Rahul and co bring into the side. The rest of the team may remain unchanged from their last outing in the IPL 2021 bar an injury.

2. Team News – Kolkata Knight Riders

2. Team News – Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR will be one of the sides that will definitely look to ring some changes to stop their poor run. Aside Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripath, the rest of the top order including opener Shubman Gill and skipper Eoin Morgan have failed to get amongst the runs. The options they have on the bench are Karun Nair, Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Sheldon Jackson. However, they may persist with same opening pair for now.

The other changes KKR may make, is in the bowling department as they may look to bring in Lockie Ferguson into the line-up and that could be at the expense of Sunil Narine, who can also be replaced by Shakib Al Hasan as a like for like overseas replacement. They also have an option of all-rounder Ben Cutting on the bench.

3. Probable Playing 11s

3. Probable Playing 11s

PBKS XI: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen/Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

KKR XI: Eoin Morgan (captain), Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

4. Dream11 Team Prediction

4. Dream11 Team Prediction

KL Rahul (captain), Nitish Rana, Chris Gayle, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi

