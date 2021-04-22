Cricket
IPL 2021: PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Chennai, April 22: Mumbai Indians would be aiming to address their batting woes while Punjab Kings would be desperate to arrest their overall slide when the two sides clash in an IPL 2021 match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday (April 13).

It is still early days in IPL 2021 but Mumbai Indians would like its players to find form and consistency and a match against an under-performing Punjab could well be the beginning. Here's a chance for you to be a part of the contest via MyKhel Dream11 prediction.

1. Team News - Mumbai Indians

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai crashed to defeat against Delhi Capitals following an inept batting performance and will look for redemption. The MI bowlers have more often than not risen to the occasion and won matches for the team. However, they couldn't do so against Delhi and would like the batters to put up bigger scores for them. Rohit looked in good touch against Delhi. However, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, stars of the team's victorious 2020 campaign, have not been able to make match-winning contributions along with middling performances from Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal. But they might just not tinker with the 11 yet.

2. Team News - Punjab Kings

Punjab have flattered to deceive after a winning start. Being shot out for 120 by Sunrisers Hyderabad hinted at bigger problems for the KL Rahul-led team. The formidable batting unit hasn't hit the straps, save for Rahul and Mayank Agarwal and the bowling has been pedestrian. Chris Gayle has not been able to boss over proceedings while his fellow West Indian Nicholas Pooran, expected to provide the big shots in the middle, has come a cropper. Deepak Hooda showed what he is capable of, but greater consistency would be needed from him. They bet on Australian pace imports Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith to up the ante but they have proved expensive and already lost their place in the XI. Punjab may look to bring in the talented Ravi Bishnoi in place of M Ashwin and fit in Chris Jordan in the XI.

3. Playing 11

MI: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav/James Neesham, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

PBKS: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran/Dawid Malan, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabien Allen, M Ashwin / Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

4. Dream 11

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

