IPL 2021: PBKS vs RR, Match 4 Toss, Playing XI: Royals skipper Samson wins toss and opts to bowl first

By

Bengaluru, April 12: Leading the Rajasthan Royals for the first time, Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first in their opening match of the season against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Match 4 Live Updates: Rajasthan win toss and opt to field against Punjab in Mumbai

The fourth match of the season will see both teams being led by young captains. While KL Rahul will be leading the Punjab side for the second year, Samson is making his debut as a VIVO IPL skipper.

Both sides will have fresh faces for their opening match of the 14th edition. The Punjab side will have three IPL debutants in their line-up. Prior to the toss, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson were handed their caps.

Meanwhile in the Rajasthan camp, Shivam Dube, Manan Vohra, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman received their maiden Royals cap.

The overseas player in the line-up for the Royals on Monday, include Chris Morris, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Mustafizur Rahman

Meanwhile, in the Punjab camp, the overseas players for their first match include, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and new recruits Richardson and Meredith.

Beginner’s luck was on Samson’s side, as he won the first toss as captain.

Playing XIs of PBKS vs RR:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Manan Vohra, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (cpt), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (cpt & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, M Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Story first published: Monday, April 12, 2021, 19:19 [IST]
