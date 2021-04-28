Cricket
IPL 2021: Ponting bats for COVID-19 victims in India

By

Bengaluru, April 28: Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting said the apprehensions of Australian players featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 over cancellation of flights from India it is a small issue when compared to the chaos triggered by the second wave of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Australia suspended all direct passenger flights from India until May 15.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also made it clear that Aussie cricketers competing in IPL 2021 will have to make their own arrangements to return home.

Players will have to make own arrangements for return: Australia's PM Scott Morrison

"There've been revelations that our government has made as far as Australians in India returning to Australia.

"No doubt there've been few distractions, but the travel side for us and Australians who're here is only a small issue," Ponting said in a virtual press conference after his side lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 22 of IPL 2021 at Ahmedabad.

RCB vs DC: Full List of award winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation

"On daily basis, we're thinking about what's happening outside and we understand how blessed we're to be doing what we're doing. Hopefully, there're a number of people in India who got enjoyment by watching IPL cricket."

Three Australian players have exited the tournament, while Mumbai Indians batsman Chris Lynn requested Cricket Australia to arrange for a chartered flight to take them home after the event is over.

Lynn tells CA to arrange flight to bring players home after tournament is over

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has already assured that it will make arrangements for the return of the foreign players once the tournament ends.

BCCI assures foreign players seamless return home amid COVID-19 second wave

A deadly second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has swept India.

In the wake of the unprecedent health crisis, DC spinner Ravichandran Ashwin decided to take a break from the tournament to be with his family.

IPL 2021: Ashwin to take a break to support family in the fight against COVID-19

"It's a really strange feeling amongst our team right now. We're very aware of what's happening outside and in India at the moment. Obviously, our hearts go out to every single person that's struggling with COVID-19 in the Indian society," Ponting said.

"We have had our one player leave as well, Ravichandran Ashwin left to be with his family so that's affecting, we're talking about it more than most teams are."

(With PTI inputs)

Story first published: Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 14:22 [IST]
