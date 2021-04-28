IPL 2021: Ponting bats for COVID-19 victims in India

Australia suspended all direct passenger flights from India until May 15.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also made it clear that Aussie cricketers competing in IPL 2021 will have to make their own arrangements to return home.

"There've been revelations that our government has made as far as Australians in India returning to Australia.

"No doubt there've been few distractions, but the travel side for us and Australians who're here is only a small issue," Ponting said in a virtual press conference after his side lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 22 of IPL 2021 at Ahmedabad.

"On daily basis, we're thinking about what's happening outside and we understand how blessed we're to be doing what we're doing. Hopefully, there're a number of people in India who got enjoyment by watching IPL cricket."

Three Australian players have exited the tournament, while Mumbai Indians batsman Chris Lynn requested Cricket Australia to arrange for a chartered flight to take them home after the event is over.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has already assured that it will make arrangements for the return of the foreign players once the tournament ends.

A deadly second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has swept India.

In the wake of the unprecedent health crisis, DC spinner Ravichandran Ashwin decided to take a break from the tournament to be with his family.

"It's a really strange feeling amongst our team right now. We're very aware of what's happening outside and in India at the moment. Obviously, our hearts go out to every single person that's struggling with COVID-19 in the Indian society," Ponting said.

"We have had our one player leave as well, Ravichandran Ashwin left to be with his family so that's affecting, we're talking about it more than most teams are."

