IPl 2021: Prithvi Shaw is a talented player: Rishabh Pant

Man-of-the-Match Shaw's six fours in the very first over of pacer Shivam Dube set up Delhi Capitals' easy win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (April 29) night.

Chasing 155 set by KKR, Shaw struck a 18-ball 50 and also claimed the top spot in fastest fifties for the season, that was held by Punjab Kings' Deepak Hooda, who had scored his half century off 20 balls earlier in the season against Rajasthan Royals.

"I was only telling him to play the normal game. In this kind of match we can afford to think of run rate. Only thing we talk with youngsters is to just enjoy cricket, do your best," Pant said in the post-match presser.

In the process, Shaw also became the joint second-fastest half-century scorer for DC.

Most of the Mumbaikar's runs came on the on side.

After a first-ball wide, Shaw sent all the six legal deliveries from Mavi to the boundary and went on to score 82 off just 41 deliveries to help DC beat KKR by seven wickets with 21 balls to spare.

Asked how he is managing the ups and downs as a captain, Pant said, "Last match we only lost by one run, so as a team we talk about we don't have to change anything. Definitely enjoying captaincy," said Pant.

DC had gone down to Royal Challengers Bangalore by the narrowest of margins in their previous IPL 2021 encouter.

The resounding victory against the Eoin Morgan-led KKR helped DC to leap to second in IPL 2021 table with 10 points from five games.

DC next take on KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings at the same venue on Sunday (May 2) while KKR will lock horns with the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore a day later.