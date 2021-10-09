IPL 2021 Qualifier 1: Chennai Super Kings Best Playing 11 against Delhi Capitals; Focus on Raina

The Chennai outfit under MS Dhoni has won the IPL title three times, while Delhi under Rishabh Pant are targeting their maiden title.

Delhi had lost their final league game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, while the Super Kings had lost three league games on the bounce in the run-up to the IPL 2021 Qualifier 1.

So, here is Chennai Super Kings' best possible for the IPL 2021 Qualifier 1.

1. Openers

Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad: Faf and Ruturaj have given Chennai Super Kings a solid start in the IPL 2021 more often than not. They are the highest run aggregating opening pair in IPL 2021 and the CSK will be eager for them to fire once again in the Qualifier 1.

2. Middle-order batsmen

Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa/Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu: Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu have kept the CSK middle-order ticking with couple of useful knocks in the IPL 2021. But Uthappa needs to weigh in with a fine innings soon, and the Qualifier 1 is a good place. Or will the CSK consider bringing back Suresh Raina for this match?

3. Wicketkeeper batsman

MS Dhoni: Thala is the captain of CSK too. While his keeping has remained sharp, Dhoni's batting has gone down by a few notches. He has been struggling to force pace as evident from that 27-ball 18 against Delhi Capitals at the same venue a few days back. He needs to find his range quickly as another middle overs tumbling cannot afforded in such a crucial match.

4. All-rounders

Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo: Jadeja and Bravo have been quite good for CSK in IPL 2021 with both bat and ball, more so the former. They have been able to check run flow, pick a few crucial wickets and contribute with the bat when it was needed of them. And they would require to pull in their weight on Sunday, if CSK have to beat the Delhi outfit, and make a direct entry to the final.

5. Bowlers

Shardul Thakur. Deepak Chahar. Josh Hazlewood: True to the recent trend, Thakur has been the highest wicket taker for CSK in the IPL 2021 so far ahead of Bravo and Jadeja. In the Power Play or in the middle overs or at death, the medium pacer has lived up to the expectations Chennai management invested on him. He remains a very handy contributor with the bat lower down the order.

But Chahar has offered a different story. With the slow tracks and conditions offering no swing, the medium pacer has struggled to take wickets upfront, a far cry from the days when Dhoni used him for 3 or 4 overs straight in the Power Play. With him not being a teraway, the batsmen have torn into him too. Can he turned it around?

Hazlewood has been a pleasant surprise for the CSK. The tall Australian quick bowled with good pace and purchased good enough bounce from the surfaces hitting that hard length. Hazlewood will have to be at his absolute best.