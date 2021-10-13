IPL 2021 Qualifier 2, KKR vs DC: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pitch Report Today, Average Score, Records, Weather

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator while the Capitals went down to the CSK in the Qualifier 1.

It will be interesting to know about the pitch and stats at Sharjah ahead of the IPL 2021 Qualifier 2.

Take a look at this information offered by the MyKhel.

Sharjah pitch report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has so far played slow and low in the tournament and the piece of land is expected to retain that character for the Qualifier 2 too. If the team batting first get to a total of 160, then chasing would not be all that easy. Yes, the boundaries at Sharjah are quite small and even some mishits can carry the ball all the way. But all that will come into play only if the batsmen can find a way to tame a sluggish pitch.

Sharjah T20 records

In international T20s, the team batting first has won 9 times, and the chasing teams had won only four times. The average first innings score at this venue is 149 and the average second innings total is 131, indicating the nature of the pitch amply. The highest score chased here is 140, and the lowest total defended is 154.

But in the overall T20 stats, team batting second has won 42 times, while the team batting first emerged winners 22 times, while 1 match was tied. The average first innings score here remains a slightly low 153. Delhi Capitals have something to look forward to the match they had scored a 228 against the same opposition in last year, which remains the highest T20 total at this venue.

Sharjah weather report

The city of Sharjah generally remains humid in the evening time, and that might just bring the dew factor into play tonight.