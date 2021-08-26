Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021: RCB, RR, KKR, PBKS, MI, CSK, SRH, DC: Full list of players replaced by franchises ahead of UAE leg

By

New Delhi, Aug 26: The second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the franchises are going to miss the services of several of their key players. The teams are busy finalising replacements ahead of the resumption of the cash-rich league in the UAE.

Franchises like Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced replacements in their respective squads for the remainder of the season.

Virat Kohli-led RCB have roped in Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga as a replacement for Australia's Adam Zampa. In the recent three-match T20I series against India in Sri Lanka, Hasaranga bagged a total of 7 wickets, including a 4-wicket haul in the final T20I.

Other replacements for RCB are Dushmantha Chameera for Daniel Sams, left-arm quick George Garton for Kane Richardson, and Tim David for New Zealand's Finn Allen.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have brought in New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips as a replacement for England speedster Jofra Archer. Phillips has so far played 25 T20Is and has 506 runs against his name. He has scored a hundred and 2 half-centuries and has a strike rate of 149.70. South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi will replace Andrew Tye in the Rajasthan Royals squad. Shamsi is the number one ranked T20I bowler currently.

PBKS have signed Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis for Riley Meredith. Ellis recently was in the limelight following his hat-trick on his international debut against Bangladesh earlier this month. The right-arm pacer is also one of the reserve players in Australia's 2021 T20I World Cup squad. PBKS have also picked England leg-spinner Adil Rashid to replace Jhye Richardson.

KKR have brought Tim Southee on board. The veteran New Zealand pacer will be a replacement for Australia's Pat Cummins.

Here's the full list of the players replaced by teams:

Injured/Replaced Player & Team

Replacement
Adam Zampa (RCB) Wanindu Hasaranga
Daniel Sams (RCB) Dushmantha Chameera
Kane Richardson (RCB) George Garton
Finn Allen (RCB) Tim David
Jofra Archer (RR) Glenn Phillips
Andrew Tye (RR) Tabraiz Shamsi
Riley Meredith (PBKS) Nathan Ellis
Jhye Richardson (PBKS) Adil Rashid
Pat Cummins (KKR) Tim Southee
Comments

MORE IPL 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, August 26, 2021, 18:02 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 26, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments