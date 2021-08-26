IPL 2021: RCB, RR, KKR, PBKS, MI, CSK, SRH, DC: Full list of players replaced by franchises ahead of UAE leg

Franchises like Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced replacements in their respective squads for the remainder of the season.

Virat Kohli-led RCB have roped in Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga as a replacement for Australia's Adam Zampa. In the recent three-match T20I series against India in Sri Lanka, Hasaranga bagged a total of 7 wickets, including a 4-wicket haul in the final T20I.

Other replacements for RCB are Dushmantha Chameera for Daniel Sams, left-arm quick George Garton for Kane Richardson, and Tim David for New Zealand's Finn Allen.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have brought in New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips as a replacement for England speedster Jofra Archer. Phillips has so far played 25 T20Is and has 506 runs against his name. He has scored a hundred and 2 half-centuries and has a strike rate of 149.70. South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi will replace Andrew Tye in the Rajasthan Royals squad. Shamsi is the number one ranked T20I bowler currently.

PBKS have signed Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis for Riley Meredith. Ellis recently was in the limelight following his hat-trick on his international debut against Bangladesh earlier this month. The right-arm pacer is also one of the reserve players in Australia's 2021 T20I World Cup squad. PBKS have also picked England leg-spinner Adil Rashid to replace Jhye Richardson.

KKR have brought Tim Southee on board. The veteran New Zealand pacer will be a replacement for Australia's Pat Cummins.

Here's the full list of the players replaced by teams:

Injured/Replaced Player & Team Replacement Adam Zampa (RCB) Wanindu Hasaranga Daniel Sams (RCB) Dushmantha Chameera Kane Richardson (RCB) George Garton Finn Allen (RCB) Tim David Jofra Archer (RR) Glenn Phillips Andrew Tye (RR) Tabraiz Shamsi Riley Meredith (PBKS) Nathan Ellis Jhye Richardson (PBKS) Adil Rashid Pat Cummins (KKR) Tim Southee