IPL 2021: RCB vs SRH: Holder credits bowlers for the win

At the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 6) night, SRH put up a modest total of 141 for seven, before restrcting RCB to 137 for six.

"You've got your best bowler in the world in Rashid Khan to match-up against their best batters, we got Virat (Kohli) in the first over, which was very crucial," said Holder in the post-match virtual press conference.

"We know what type of player he is, so to get him out pretty early was a plus for us and it put pressure on them," said Holder.

The West Indian was quick to add that the SRH bowlers were extremely good, especially in the death overs.

"Our bowlers were excellent in the end. All the years Sunrisers has had a trend for good death bowling and good bowling in general and it showed today," he said.

"Siddharth Kaul was outstanding, young Umran Malik and obviously myself and Bhuvneshwar finishing off nicely, so it was a good team effort and hopefully we can continue to go in this way and finish well against Mumbai (Indians)," he added.

The Kane Williamson-led SRH, who are out of play-off contention, will play their final match of the competition against Mumbai Indians on Friday (October 8) at the same venue.

Holder reserved special praise for Jammu and Kashmir speedster Umran, who was constantly hitting the 150 kmph mark.

"I think, the first thing to mention is his pace, that's his asset. He is just consistent in training and given us quite a hard time, he is very hard to get hold of.

"It's good to see his control as well. He is being pretty consistent and he has grouped really good deliveries together," Holder signed off.

