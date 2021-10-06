IPL 2021: RCB vs SRH Stats & Records Preview: AB, Harshal, Rashid eye these milestones

If the RCB under Virat Kohli win the match, they will swell their tally to 18 points, similar number to Chennai Super Kings who are now in the second slot. But the CSK are ahead of RCB by virtue of their superior net run rate.

Even a win against the Sunrisers will not propel the Royal Challengers to 2nd spot but that will brighten their chance to end up in the first or second spot when the league comes to a close towards the end of this week.

The advantage of being in the first or second spot is that it gives the RCB a chance to enter the final straight from the Qualifier 1 and can eliminate the risk-filled root of playing the Eliminator if they end up 3rd or 4th.

On the contrary, the Hyderabad unit has nothing to lose as they are already out of contention for a play-off berth as the side with wooden spoon. But they would want to leave with their heads held high with a win.

Despite that, the match offers a chance for players to achieve a few personal milestones. MyKhel takes a look.

1. Head-to-Head record

Despite their shabby form in the IPL 2021, the Sunrisers are ahead of Royal Challengers in terms of head-to-head record in IPL. In 19 matches, the SRH have won 10 games while RCB bagged 8 games. One match was abandoned due to rain.

2. Approaching milestones

1 - AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers needs one more six to become the second player after Chris Gayle to hit 250 sixes in all IPL matches.

2 - Harshal Patel, the Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer, needs 2 wickets to become the Indian bowler with most number of wickets in an IPL season. He now has 26 wickets against his name and the current record holder is Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Sunrisers Hyderabad with 27 wickets.

2- Wriddhiman Saha, the Hyderabad team's wicketkeeper batsman, needs 2 catches to reach the milestone of 100 catches as a wicketkeeper in T20s.

15 - Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Jason Roy, who replaced David Warner at pole position, needs15 runs to complete 1000 T20 runs this year.

9 - Manish Pandey, the Sunrisers Hyderabad middle-order batter, needs 9 runs away from completing 3,500 runs in IPL. And if he scores 26 runs more, Manish can enter the 6000-run club in T20 cricket.

2- Shahbaz Nadeem, the Hyderabad spinner, needs two wickets to complete 50 wickets in IPL.

4 - RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj needs 4 wickets to complete 50 wickets in the IPL. He has taken 46 wickets in 47 matches.

3 - Rashid Khan vs AB de Villiers. The Sunrisers leg-spinner has been troubling AB of RCB in the IPL. The Afghanistan leg-spinner has dismissed the South African maestro three times in 37 deliveries across the IPL.

151.03 - Umran Malik of Sunrisers Hyderabad had clocked 151.03 kmph against KKR, the fastest by an Indian bowler in IPL 2021. Can he outdo it and set the speed gun ablaze?