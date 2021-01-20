IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Full list of retained and released players

The Royal Challengers Bangalore obviously retained skipper Virat Kohli, senior batsman AB de Villiers and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, their three most prominent players in the IPL. In the IPL 2020, the RCB had entered the play-off where they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Play-off 2.

Among the most prominent names who they have let go was Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch, who had an underwhelming season for the Royal Challengers. Devdutt Padikkal, the young opener from Karnataka, was retained.

However, the biggest surprise omission was that of South African all-rounder Chris Morris. Morris had done reasonably well for RCB in the IPL 2020, taking wickets and scoring some good runs at the backend, and it could be possible that they might use the RTM card to purchase Morris back in the auction, so that they can free Rs 10 crore in the purse.

1. Players retained: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Pawan Deshpande.

2. Players released: Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel (retired from all forms of cricket), Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana.