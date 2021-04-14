IPL 2021: RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Mumbai, April 14: It's the battle of keeper-captains part three as Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Delhi Capitals in Match 7 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (April 15).

While Sanju Samson-led Royals suffered a narrow 4-run loss to Punjab Kings in their campaign opener, Rishab Pant began his captaincy career at DC with a thumping 7-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the season.

Samson, whose century went in vain on Monday (April 12), will look get his Royals side back to winning ways, while Pant, who enjoyed a successful debut as a leader, will look to keep the winning run going.

Here myKhel looks at the team news, probable playing 11 and dream11 prediction of RR vs DC 2021:

1. Team News – Rajasthan Royals Royals were dealt with a huge blow on Tuesday (April 13) as they received news that they will be without their star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has been ruled out of IPL 2021 with a broken finger. The RR side were already without their pace spearhead Jofra Archer. However, there is some good news that the English pacer has been cleared to train after completing rehab following a surgery. But, the return date for the paceman is not clear. Either England all-rounder Liam Livingstone or South African batsman David Miller are expected to make the Royals 11 in place of injured Stokes. As far as the rest of the team is concerned, they may look to tinker the opening option and may bring in left-handed youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal. And also look at bringing in Andrew Tye for Mustafizur Rahman, who was on the expensive side against PBKS. 2. Team News – Delhi Capitals The Capitals may not look to tinker a winning combination, but with the availability of South African pace duo Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada it may be a no brainer to bring the pair into the 11 at the expense of English pair Tom Curran and Chris Woakes. It may sound harsh on Woakes, who had a decent outing with the ball, but Rabada and Nortje were deadly for last season's finalists, and are expected to straight-away slot in. They would've also opted for change in the spin department, but since Axar Patel is still not available, Amit Mishra will keep his place. The rest of the team is expected to remain unchanged. Probable Playing 11s RR XI: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Manan Vohra, David Miller/Liam Livingstone, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Andrew Tye/Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya DC XI: Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan Dream11 Team Prediction Sanju Samson (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya