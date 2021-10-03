IPL 2021: RR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

1. Team News – Rajasthan Royals
The Royals will look to retain the winning combination from their last match against Chennai Super Kings. If at all they look to change, it could be in the bowling department with a Shreyas Gopal and Kartik Tyagi coming in for Mayank Markande and Akash Singh.
The batting, which entirely depended on the skipper Samson, finally clicked after openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis got some runs under their belt in the last two matches, while Shivam Dube played a match-winning knock against CSK.
2. Team News - Mumbai Indians
Reigning champions Mumbai Indians have been hit with some poor form of their ever-dependable star players. They have tried and tested most of the bench strength to no luck. Despite the result in their last match, Mumbai may retain the same 11 and may only opt to Rahul Chahar to the 11. Also Saurabh Tiwary could be an injury worry ahead of the match.
3. Probable Playing 11s
RR XI: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Kartik Tyagi/Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya
MI XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav/Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
4. Dream11 Team Prediction
Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav
Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson
All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya
Captain: Sanju Samson
Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah