IPL 2021: RR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals toppled Mumbai Indians to take the sixth spot in the points table after their victory over in-form Chennai Super Kings. Rohit Sharma's champions MI, on the other hand, suffered their fourth defeat of the UAE leg against Delhi Capitals.

Royals will be full of confidence after they registered a convincing 7-wicket win against table-toppers CSK. The victory also stopped a skid of three defeats on the trot to Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

Samson and co, who opened their second phase of IPL 2021 with a win against Punjab Kings, remained in the four-horse play-off race along side MI, PBKS and KKR, who are all on 10 points from 12 matches as it stands.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, are on a bad run as they have lost 4 of their 5 matches in the second phase of IPL 2021 with the defeats coming against CSK, RCB, DC and KKR, while their solitary win came against PBKS.

In the head-to-head battle, there is very little to separate the two teams as MI have 12 wins compared to RR's 11 and one no result in the two franchises 24 meetings in IPL.

In the reverse fixture, Mumbai Indians defeated Royals by 7 wickets earlier this year in April, but RR have won 3 of the last 5 meetings against the defending champions.

A defeat for either side on Tuesday (October 5) will dent their chances for a fourth-placed finish, which also depends on the results of KKR and PBKS matches.

With so much at stake and many top performers on show, here myKhel looks at the team news, probable playing 11 and dream11 prediction of RR vs MI 2021:

1. Team News – Rajasthan Royals The Royals will look to retain the winning combination from their last match against Chennai Super Kings. If at all they look to change, it could be in the bowling department with a Shreyas Gopal and Kartik Tyagi coming in for Mayank Markande and Akash Singh. The batting, which entirely depended on the skipper Samson, finally clicked after openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis got some runs under their belt in the last two matches, while Shivam Dube played a match-winning knock against CSK. 2. Team News - Mumbai Indians Reigning champions Mumbai Indians have been hit with some poor form of their ever-dependable star players. They have tried and tested most of the bench strength to no luck. Despite the result in their last match, Mumbai may retain the same 11 and may only opt to Rahul Chahar to the 11. Also Saurabh Tiwary could be an injury worry ahead of the match. 3. Probable Playing 11s RR XI: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Kartik Tyagi/Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya MI XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav/Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult 4. Dream11 Team Prediction Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya Captain: Sanju Samson Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah