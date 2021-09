IPL 2021: RR vs RCB: Dream11, Fantasy tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The RCB under Virat Kohli now have 12 points from 10 games and a win against RR can take them to 14 points and closer to the play-off berth.

On the contrary, a win for RR will carry them to 10 points and they can have some temporary relief from the burgeoning mid-table conference when four teams are squabbling for the top-four finish.

Apart Sanju Samson's Rajasthan, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are engaged in a close battle among themselves and every match is crucial for their respective play-off chances.

Here's a chance for you then to be a part of the huddle through MyKhel's Dream11, Fantasy Tips and Possible 11 predictions.

1. Squads Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga. Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, Glenn Phillips. 2. Possible Playing 11 Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj. Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (Captain, wk), David Miller/Glenn Phillips, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia/Shreyas Gopal, Muztafizur Rahman, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya. 3. Dream11 Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman. 4. Match prediction Both and RCB and RR have given us thrilling matches in the past but this time the Bangalore side seem to have been standing a few yards ahead because of the current form.