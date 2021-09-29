IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK Stats and Records preview: Pandey, Rayudu approach milestones

While in-form Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK head into the match on the back of three successive wins in the UAE leg, Sunrisers-led by Williamson ended a five-match losing streak in their most recent outing in IPL 2021.

CSK, who are on 16 points from 10 matches, had five wins from seven in first phase and have started the second phase by beating Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and most recently Kolkata Knight Riders to sit comfortably on top of the table.

IPL 2021: CSK vs SRH: Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Possible XI, captain and vice-captain prediction

Sunrisers, who are out of contention for a play-off spot with just 4 points on board from 10 matches, bounced back from defeats to Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in their UAE leg with a seven wicket win over play-off aspirants Rajasthan Royals.

Kane Williamson's side, who play for pride, will look to do the same to other play-off berth chasing sides in the upcoming games. But before that they face their nemesis in CSK, who the Sunrisers have beaten only 4 times in 15 meetings so far in IPL.

In the last five meetings between the two sides in IPL, CSK have won 3, while SRH have won on two occasions - once in 2020 and once in 2019 season. In the most recent meeting, CSK registered a 7 wicket win against SRH in the reverse fixture.

IPL 2021: CSK vs SRH: Preview, Date, IST Time, Live telecast, Live streaming

In their meetings in UAE, CSK defeated SRH by 5 wickets during the 2014 season at the same venue where they will clash on Thursday (September 30).

In IPL 2020, both matches were played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where SRH won the first match by 7 runs, while CSK won the reverse fixture by 20 runs.

Of their 11 wins against SRH, Dhoni's side have won the contest chasing on 7 occasions and four when batting first, while Sunrisers have won 2 chasing and 2 when batting first.

Now ahead of the match, myKhel takes a look at the stats and records preview of SRH vs CSK 2021:

▶ Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey if selected will have a chance to reach a couple of milestones as he needs 26 runs to complete 6000 runs in T20 cricket (overall) and is four boundaries away from 500 fours in T20 cricket (overall)

▶ Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson is three boundaries away from 500 fours in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu is 4 big hits away from 150 sixes in IPL and 200 sixes in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Shahbaz Nadeem if selected will be close to a milestone as he is two scalps away from 50 wickets in IPL.

▶ Sunrisers Hyderabad duo Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar have each scored a boundary once every 13 balls in the IPL 2021; amongst players to have faced at least 50 balls this season, only one has been more infrequent than the SRH pair in this category (Ishan Kishan - 15.4).

▶ Amabati Rayudu (Chennai Super Kings) has a batting dot ball percentage of 27% in the current edition of the IPL, the best rate for any batter who has faced a minimum of 70 balls during this season.

▶ Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad each have a bowling dot ball percentage of 45% during the powerplay in IPL 2021; only one team has a lower rate in the tournament (Rajasthan Royals - 44%).

▶ Sunrisers Hyderabad won their most recent Indian Premier League match by seven wickets (27 September 2021 v Rajasthan Royals), snapping a five-game losing run in the competition.

▶ Chennai Super Kings have won seven of their last nine matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (L2); against no other active team have SRH lost a higher percentage of their matches than against CSK in IPL history (73%).