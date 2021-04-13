IPL 2021: SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Chennai, April 13: The Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2021 match at the M A Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday (April 14), and the task cannot be easier for the two protagonists. The Royal Challengers had beaten Mumbai Indians in the first game, while the Sunrisers had gone down against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The RCB under Virat Kohli will be eager to consolidate their position on the points table with second win on the trot, and the SRH led by David Warner would be eyeing to register their first win of the IPL 2021.

Here's a chance for you to absorb the excitement through MyKhel Dream11 prediction.

1. Team News - Royal Challengers Bangalore Devdutt Padikkal said he has recovered from the Covid 19 but it is unlikely that he will pair with Virat Kohli at the totem pole position on Wednesday. The RCB might just stick to Washington Sundar as opener, perhaps, for another game before Devdutt joins the team. They also have the option of giving a go to Mohammed Azharuddeen and he can come in for Rajat Patidar. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa should be available for selection for this match and he may replace Dan Christian. 2. Team News - Sunrisers Hyderabad Both the openers Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner failed to get going against the KKR in the first game. They might give another chance for the pair, or they have the option of rejoining Warner with Jonny Bairstow, who made a fifty while batting in the middle-order. Kane Williamson might again sit out as coach Trevor Bayliss had said the Kiwi would require some more time to regain full match fitness. Sandeep Sharma went for 35 runs in three overs but he too might get another chance to atone himself unless the SRH wants to add another dimension through left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed. 3. Playing 11 Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, Rajat Patidar/Mohammed Azharuddeen, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed/Pavan Deshpande, Kylie Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammaed Siraj, Dan Christian/Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal. Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammed Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma/Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan. 4. Dream11 Prediction Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan.