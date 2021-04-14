IPL 2021: SRH vs RCB: Weather Forecast

So far five matches have been held at two different venues -- the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

As the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challenger Bangalore are all set to take on the David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 6 of IPL 2021 in Chennai, there are unconfirmed reports of rain playing the spoilsport

IPL 2021: SRH vs RCB: Preview, Live Telecast, Live Streaming, TV timing, Pitch report

It has been pouring in some parts of Chennai, and unseasonal rains has been predicted for the next four days.

The IPL matches in Chennai could be affected in case it rains heavily.

Parts of #Chennai city seeing some isolated downpour all of a sudden. Lots of erupting cells spotted.



Next 24-48 hrs looks good for rains with models indicating decent convergence along NTN/SAP belt including #Chennai. #Delta also a probable hotspot.#Chennairains pic.twitter.com/pzLz9Wu7pc — Hrishi Jawahar (@jhrishi2) April 14, 2021

Though IPL 2021 is being played without fans, there is a massive television audience globally for for the cash-rich T20 league which will go on till May 30.

On the field, a cracker of a contest is in the offing.

Its raining in Anna Nagar West in Chennai with good intensity, will be a short spell.



Tomorrow it looks even better for Chennai as widespread convergence is seen over KTC. — Tamil Nadu Weatherman (@praddy06) April 14, 2021

The RCB under Virat Kohli will be eager to consolidate their position on the points table with second win on the trot, and the SRH led by David Warner would be eyeing to register their first win of the IPL 2021.