Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021: SRH vs RCB: Weather Forecast

By Ranjit

Bengaluru, April 14: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season has got off to a rousing start with some of the matches going down the wire.

So far five matches have been held at two different venues -- the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

As the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challenger Bangalore are all set to take on the David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 6 of IPL 2021 in Chennai, there are unconfirmed reports of rain playing the spoilsport

IPL 2021: SRH vs RCB: Preview, Live Telecast, Live Streaming, TV timing, Pitch report

It has been pouring in some parts of Chennai, and unseasonal rains has been predicted for the next four days.

The IPL matches in Chennai could be affected in case it rains heavily.

Though IPL 2021 is being played without fans, there is a massive television audience globally for for the cash-rich T20 league which will go on till May 30.

On the field, a cracker of a contest is in the offing.

The RCB under Virat Kohli will be eager to consolidate their position on the points table with second win on the trot, and the SRH led by David Warner would be eyeing to register their first win of the IPL 2021.

More IPL 2021 News

IPL 2021 Predictions
Match 6 April 14 2021, 07:30 PM
Hyderabad
Bangalore
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2021 | Kohli eyes major milestone
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 14:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 14, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More