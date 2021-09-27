IPL 2021, SRH vs RR: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

IPL 2021, SRH vs RR Match 40 Highlights: Williamson, Roy fifties power Sunrisers to 7-wicket win

Sunrisers made a couple of changes for their tenth match this season, and the changes worked in their favour as SRH notched up only their second win of the season.

After electing to bat first, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson scored a scintillating 57-ball 82 to guide the Royals to a competitive 164/5.

But Hyderabad once again proved that no team can be written off in this tournament. The bottom-placed team, chased down the target with nine balls to spare.

IPL 2021: SRH vs RR, Match 40: Royals skipper Sanju Samson completes 3000 IPL runs, takes the orange cap

Jason Roy, who had been handed his SRH cap ahead of the game, had a stellar debut. Coming in place of David Warner, Roy put SRH in control of the chase with a stunning 42-ball 60.

Skipper Kane Williamson played a captain's knock, scoring an unbeaten51 off 41 to guide his team home.

Though Sunrisers remained at the bottom of the table, the outcome dented Rajasthan's chances of qualifying for the playoffs. A win would have propelled the Royals up to fourth. Following Monday's match, still in the hunt for a playoff berth, the Royals remained sixth with four wins from ten matches.

Here are the Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights:

Full list of award winners:

Perfect catch of the match - Jason Roy (SRH) - took the catch to dismiss Riyan Parag - Rs 1 Lakh

Super Striker of the match - Wriddhiman Saha (SRH) - 18 off 11 strike rate of 163.3 - Rs 1 Lakh

Dream11 Game Changer of the match - Sanju Samson (RR) - 129 points - Rs 1 Lakh

Lets Crack It Sixes - Sanju Samson (RR) - 3 sixes - Rs 1 Lakh

Power player of the match - Jason Roy (SRH) - 31 off 22 in the powerplay - Rs 1 Lakh

Most Valuable Asset of the match - Sanju Samson (RR) - 33 points - Rs 1 Lakh

Player of the match - Jason Roy (SRH) - Rs 1 lakh

Post Match Presentation:

Losing Captain: Sanju Samson (RR): I think it was a decent score. The wicket was sticky, and they were bowling well. Maybe we could have got 10 to 20 more actually. The last overs was the difference - you can say that. I wanted to keep going, but we kept losing wickets here and there. We definitely need to work a lot on both our batting and bowling. We need to be at our best each and every ball. We need to lift our standards.

Winning Captain: Kane Williamson (SRH): It's a good feeling. I think we can look at the performance and say it was much improved. It was nice to be on the right side. Hopefully we can keep building on this and see some of the young players come out and take the opportunity and enjoy the cricket. Sanju batted outstanding and they were looking to score more but we managed to close them into a par-ish total. And then the partnership with the bat up top. Roy is an injection of energy. He's been on the sidelines but was always ready to go. He did what he does, great to see. Fantastic player, great contribution. (Next up CSK) We want to recover before the next game. Couple of days away, new venue, need to take on CSK, top of the table, tough to beat. But as we know every team in this tournament is good.

Player of the Match: Jason Roy (SRH): Makes me really happy. Really grateful for the opportunity from Sunrisers. Have been training, and waiting hard. Grateful for this award too - we had some incredible performances today. Happy to get over the line. I kind of accessed different areas - wasn't as free flowing as I'd hoped. (Wriddhiman) He was instrumental in that partnership. We've got to keep our feet very grounded (next match against CSK). We've had a very tough tournament, but to come out today to chase a decent total was hugely impressive. We have to stick to our basics.

Abhishek Sharma (SRH): It was big opportunity for me. I was waiting for my chance. All I wanted to do was contribute for my team. I was planning for this innings - if I get a chance I have to contribute and lead my team to the winning side. Kane kept telling me I can do it. He's a great captain. He kept boosting me on. (During the mix up) I said one, but later said no. How can I say in hindi to Williamson!