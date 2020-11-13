IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad | List of players SRH may release, retain and sign from mega auction

Bengaluru, November 13: The Sunrisers Hyderabad went through troubled seas before entering the IPL 2020 play-offs where their campaign ended in the Qualifier 2 with a loss against Delhi Capitals. But at various stages they lost key men like Mitchell Marsh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Vijay Shankar to injuries, forcing them to revisit game plans more often than other teams.

Skipper David Warner too was not at his best as batsman barring in a couple of matches. So, the Qualifier 2 entry is actually a tribute to their grit.

How will they rejig themselves for IPL 2021? Here is a closer look at which cricketers they may let go, retain and sign newly during the IPL auction 2021, first step to IPL 14.

1. SRH may release these big stars Kane Williamson (The NZ skipper might be bought back from the auction), Jonny Bairstow, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Jason Holder (The WI captain could be bought back from auction with RTM card), Mitchell Marsh. 2. SRH may retain these big stars One team could be allowed to retain five players in the IPL auction 2021. The Sunrisers Hyderabad may choose to retain these five: David Warner, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Manish Pandey. 3. 5 players SRH would like to sign Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Mavi, Parthiv Patel, Ajinkya Rahane. 4. Future of David Warner as SRH captain David Warner was reinstated as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the place of Kane Williamson, who led them in IPL 2019. Warner showed a lot of spunk as captain but went underwhelming as batsman often barring a couple of innings. He often struggled to force the pace on rather sluggish UAE pitches. But Hyderabad had to ward off several injury concerns at various stages and it affected their game plan. Despite all that, they managed to enter the play-offs. In that context, Warner will get another term to guide SRH in IPL 2021.