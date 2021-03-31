IPL 2021: Suresh Raina believes Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant will be a talismanic leader

Raina, the Chennai Super Kings vice-captain, took to his Twitter handle and said the talented wicketkeeper-batsman from Delhi will be a 'talismanic' leader for the franchise.

"Heartiest congratulations to @RishabhPant17 on being named the captain of @DelhiCapitals for this season. I am sure he will be a talismanic leader and will be donning this new cap with pride," Raina tweeted.

Iyer too said that he had no doubt that Pant would be most suited for the job and wished his team all the best for the season.

Iyer said, "When I sustained the shoulder injury, and Delhi Capitals needed a leader for this edition of the IPL, I had no doubt that Rishabh would be the best man for the job. He has all my good wishes to make amazing things happen with our absolutely incredible team. I'm going to miss the team tremendously, and will be cheering for them throughout."

On his new role, Pant said, "Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals."

Pant and his band will take on Raina's Chennai Super Kings in their season opener on April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.