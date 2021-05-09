IPL 2021 Suspended: Mumbai Indians' foreign recruits reach their destinations safely

The lucrative league was suspended last week after COVID positive cases were reported in its bio-bubble.

"All foreign members of the MI contingent have reached their destinations safe & sound. Paltan, make sure you follow all safety protocols. Stay at home. Stay safe," MI said in a message on its twitter handle.

🛫🅃🄾🅄🄲🄷🄳🄾🅆🄽🛬



All foreign members of the MI contingent have reached their destinations safe & sound.



Paltan, make sure you follow all safety protocols. Stay at home. Stay safe. 😷🧴💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/1JwWGZkwpp — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 9, 2021

A total of 14 foreign players and support of MI have left India after the cash-rich tournament had come to a halt on May 4.

According to MI, Kieron Pollard reached Trinidad safely, South African wicketkeeper- batsman Quinton de Kock and Marco Jansen had landed in Johannesburg.

The franchise's Australian players Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile and support staff members, including chief coach Mahela Jayawardene have reached Maldives via a charter flight, and they will serve a 14-day quarantine there.

IPL 2021 Suspended: First lot of Kiwis arrive home, second group expected to land on May 9

MI's New Zealand players, including the likes of Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham and Trent Boult and support staff, have reached Auckland via a charter flight arranged by the franchise.

India is witnessing a devastating second wave of the pandemic with more than 4 lakh fresh cases and over 4000 deaths being reported in the last two days.