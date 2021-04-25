IPL 2021: Teammates don’t appear too happy with him being the captain: Virender Sehwag on Sanju Samson

IPL Special Page

After a demoralising 10-wicket loss to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous match, Rajasthan put up a clinical display with bat and ball to notch up their second win of the ongoing IPL season on Saturday.

Skipper Sanju Samson played a patient unbeaten knock to guide the Royals. But former cricketer Virender Sehwag opened up about Samson’s captaincy and said that the Royals may not be happy with their captain.

Talking in a video posted on Cricbuzz, the former India opener said, it is taking Samson time to settle into the captaincy role and looking at his body language it looks like his teammates aren’t too happy with him being captain.

“Looking at his body language, his teammates don’t appear too happy with him being the captain. But this is a fact that if a player remains on his own and suddenly, he is made the captain, it takes him time to talk to players, mix with them. So that I feel is proving to be difficult for Sanju Samson,” the former India opener said in a video on Cricbuzz.

Sehwag further went on to compare Samson’s captaincy to the young Rishabh Pant, who is leading Delhi Capitals for the first time. “When a bowler gets taken for runs, it is important to see how the captain responds. I have noticed this with Rishabh Pant that he goes and keeps his hands on the bowler’s shoulders and goes 'it doesn’t matter. You’ll get hit fir 40-50. But bowl according to your field.

“This helps the bowler retain his confidence in captain. Irrespective of what the result is, the captain should continue showing confidence of a bowler who is being taken for runs or even a batsman who isn’t scoring runs,” said Sehwag.

Ahead of the IPL season, when former skipper Steve Smith was released from the side, the Royals had named Samson as skipper. The wicketkeeper-batsman is in his maiden season as a captain. In the five matches played so far, the Royals have lost three and won two.