Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021: These 11 big cricketers to miss second leg of IPL in the UAE! Check out

By
IPL 2021 second leg to be played at the UAE
IPL 2021 second leg to be played at the UAE

Bengaluru, August 23: The IPL 2021 second leg in the UAE is closing in on us, after the tournament's first leg in India was suspended due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. But we will not see some of the frontline stars in action for various reasons.

The teams are busy signing replacement players for them in the run up to the IPL 2021 as they also have to mind the quarantine rules in the UAE. Here's MyKhel looks at some of the big players who will be missing the IPL 2021, and the list could get lengthened as well.

1. England cricketers who will miss IPL 2021

1. England cricketers who will miss IPL 2021

Jofra Archer: The fast bowler who plays for Rajasthan Royals need to undergo an elbow injury recovery and has been ruled out of the IPL 2021, and could miss action the whole year.

Ben Stokes: Another Rajasthan Royals player, the England all-rounder has taken an indefinite break from cricket.

Jos Buttler: Yet another Rajasthan Royals player, the hard-hitting England batsman will be near his wife for the birth of their second child. RR have signed Glen Phillips as his replacement.

2. Australia cricketers who will miss IPL 2021

2. Australia cricketers who will miss IPL 2021

Adam Zampa: The Australia leg-spinner plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB has signed Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga as his replacement.

Kane Richardson: The Australia pacer plays for RCB.

Daniel Sams: The Australia all-rounder plays for RCB, and they have drafted in Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera as replacement.

Pat Cummins: The Australia fast bowler plays for Kolkata Knight Riders but has decided to stay out of IPL 2021 because of personal reasons.

Ryle Meredith: The Australian had joined Punjab Kings on the back of a lot of hype over his pace. But he has a side strain and the Punjab outfit has signed Nathan Ellis as his replacement.

Jhye Richardson: Another Punjab Kings player from Australia. He has stayed back at home for personal reasons.

3. New Zealand cricketers who will miss IPL 2021

3. New Zealand cricketers who will miss IPL 2021

Scott Kuggeleign: The Kiwi all-rounder plays for Chennai Super Kings. The CSK is set to announce a replacement.

Finn Allen: The Kiwi batsman had signed for Royal Challengers Bangalore but will skip second leg of IPL 2021 because of national duties. Tim David is his replacement.

4. The players who could possibly miss IPL 2021

4. The players who could possibly miss IPL 2021

The names have not been rolled out but a couple of more players from Australia might just skip the IPL 2021 largely because of the extended bio-bubble life and personal duress its brings forth.

Comments

MORE IPL 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, August 23, 2021, 10:07 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 23, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments