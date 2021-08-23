IPL 2021: These 11 big cricketers to miss second leg of IPL in the UAE! Check out

1. England cricketers who will miss IPL 2021

Jofra Archer: The fast bowler who plays for Rajasthan Royals need to undergo an elbow injury recovery and has been ruled out of the IPL 2021, and could miss action the whole year.

Ben Stokes: Another Rajasthan Royals player, the England all-rounder has taken an indefinite break from cricket.

Jos Buttler: Yet another Rajasthan Royals player, the hard-hitting England batsman will be near his wife for the birth of their second child. RR have signed Glen Phillips as his replacement.

2. Australia cricketers who will miss IPL 2021

Adam Zampa: The Australia leg-spinner plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB has signed Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga as his replacement.

Kane Richardson: The Australia pacer plays for RCB.

Daniel Sams: The Australia all-rounder plays for RCB, and they have drafted in Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera as replacement.

Pat Cummins: The Australia fast bowler plays for Kolkata Knight Riders but has decided to stay out of IPL 2021 because of personal reasons.

Ryle Meredith: The Australian had joined Punjab Kings on the back of a lot of hype over his pace. But he has a side strain and the Punjab outfit has signed Nathan Ellis as his replacement.

Jhye Richardson: Another Punjab Kings player from Australia. He has stayed back at home for personal reasons.

3. New Zealand cricketers who will miss IPL 2021

Scott Kuggeleign: The Kiwi all-rounder plays for Chennai Super Kings. The CSK is set to announce a replacement.

Finn Allen: The Kiwi batsman had signed for Royal Challengers Bangalore but will skip second leg of IPL 2021 because of national duties. Tim David is his replacement.

4. The players who could possibly miss IPL 2021

The names have not been rolled out but a couple of more players from Australia might just skip the IPL 2021 largely because of the extended bio-bubble life and personal duress its brings forth.