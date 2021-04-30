IPL 2021: Top five highest run-scorers: KL Rahul pips Shikhar Dhawan to own Orange Cap

Rahul looked in good touch and drove the ball elegantly initially and unleashed the beast mode in the death over as he plundered 91 off just 47 deliveries. His sensational knock was studded with seven fours and five sixes. The Karnataka batsman has enjoyed batting against RCB and he continued his good form with the bat against his previous franchise.

With his blitzkrieg against his former franchise, Rahul also became snapped the orange cap from Shikhar Dhawan as he became the leading run-scorer in the tournament.

KL Rahul has so far scored 331 runs in 7 games while Dhawan has amassed 311 runs in as many games.

Here are the top five highest run-scorers in IPL 2021 (till match 26 April 30):

1. KL Rahul: The Punjab Kings captain has scored at a strike rate of 136.21 in the ongoing tournament. He has slammed four fifties so far. He's hit 27 fours and 16 maximums. 2. Shikhar Dhawan: The Delhi Capitals opener is second on the list with 311 runs in 7 games. The southpaw scored at a strike rate of 131.77 and slammed three half-centuries. He's smashed 37 fours and six maximums. 3. Faf du Plessis: The Chennai Super Kings batsman is the third opener in the list of leading run-scorers in the tournament. The former South Africa captain has amassed 270 runs with 95* being the highest. The right-handed batsman scored at a strike rate of 140.62. Du Plessis has slammed three fifties and hit 27 boundaries and 9 sixes. 4. Prithvi Shaw: The Delhi Capitals opener is showing signs of his class and the talent he possesses. The young right-handed batsman has scored 269 runs in 6 games with 82 being the highest. With 165.03, Shaw has the highest strike rate amongst openers in the tournament. The Mumbai batsman has slammed 3 fifties. He's hit 34 boundaries and 9 sixes. 5. Sanju Samson: The Rajasthan Royals captain is the fifth on the list and only non-opener in the race of Orange Cap. Samson has so far scored 229 runs in 6 games, with 119 being the highest. Samson has scored at a strike rate of 145.85 and slammed 1 century and a fifty. He has hit 22 fours and 9 sixes.