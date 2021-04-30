IPL 2021: Top five highest run-scorers: KL Rahul pips Shikhar Dhawan to own Orange Cap

1. KL Rahul:
The Punjab Kings captain has scored at a strike rate of 136.21 in the ongoing tournament. He has slammed four fifties so far. He's hit 27 fours and 16 maximums.
2. Shikhar Dhawan:
The Delhi Capitals opener is second on the list with 311 runs in 7 games. The southpaw scored at a strike rate of 131.77 and slammed three half-centuries. He's smashed 37 fours and six maximums.
3. Faf du Plessis:
The Chennai Super Kings batsman is the third opener in the list of leading run-scorers in the tournament. The former South Africa captain has amassed 270 runs with 95* being the highest. The right-handed batsman scored at a strike rate of 140.62. Du Plessis has slammed three fifties and hit 27 boundaries and 9 sixes.
4. Prithvi Shaw:
The Delhi Capitals opener is showing signs of his class and the talent he possesses. The young right-handed batsman has scored 269 runs in 6 games with 82 being the highest. With 165.03, Shaw has the highest strike rate amongst openers in the tournament. The Mumbai batsman has slammed 3 fifties. He's hit 34 boundaries and 9 sixes.
5. Sanju Samson:
The Rajasthan Royals captain is the fifth on the list and only non-opener in the race of Orange Cap. Samson has so far scored 229 runs in 6 games, with 119 being the highest. Samson has scored at a strike rate of 145.85 and slammed 1 century and a fifty. He has hit 22 fours and 9 sixes.