IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav vows to give his best for Delhi Capitals, aims to keep getting better at his new home

"I started my IPL career with the Delhi team, so the Delhi franchise feels like home to me. I know a lot of players in the team. I have been playing with the likes of Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant for quite some time. So, it doesn't feel like I am joining a new team. I am already feeling very comfortable in the Delhi Capitals camp," said Yadav.

The speedster added that he really enjoyed his first practice session with the Delhi Capitals at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai on Tuesday (March 30), "It feels really nice to be here with the Delhi Capitals team. I really enjoyed the practice session. After being in quarantine for one week, it was great to step onto the ground and spend some time with the boys."

When asked about his mindset for IPL 2021, the fast bowler said, "I just want to do well whenever I have the ball in my hand. I will definitely give my best for my team and keep getting better every day."

Delhi Capitals will be lead by young Rishabh Pant in this edition of the IPL in the absence of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer - who suffered a shoulder injury during the ODI series against England in Pune. Pant - who made his IPL debut for the franchise - will now be leading the likes of R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, etc.

The Delhi-based franchise - who were the runners-up in the previous edition - will begin their campaign against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings on April 10 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.