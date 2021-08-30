IPL 2021: Washington Sundar of Royal Challengers Bangalore ruled out with finger injury, Akash Deep drafted in

Washington had suffered the injury on his finger while playing in a side game for India against the Combined County XI ahead of the first Test. Post that injury, Washington had returned home from England for rehabilitation.

The RCB have also announced Bengal cricketer Akash Deep as replacement for Washington. Akash has already with the RCB in the UAE as a net bowler.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore's all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of the Vivo IPL 2021 due to an impending finger injury. Akash Deep, a state cricketer from Bengal and net bowler with the franchise has been named as replacement," the Royal Challengers Bangalore management said in a media release.

"The move reiterates the focus RCB has on grooming and nurturing young players as the team continues to develop exceptional talents and create a pathway for young talents to find their way into IPL and Indian Cricket," the release added.

The second phase of the IPL 2021 will be held in the UAE from September 19, as the first phase of the tournament was cancelled due to the surge of Covid-19 cases in India in May. Royal Challengers Bangalore will be led by Virat Kohli and will be seeking their maiden IPL title.

As things stand now, the Royal Challengers are placed third in the IPL 2021 points table with 10 points, same as Chennai Super Kings. But the MS Dhoni-led Chennai outfit is a place ahead of RCB because of the better net run rate.

However, the absence of Washington will be blow of RCB as they have often relied on the off-spinner to shackle the opposition batsmen in the Power Play segment, a job he has done with aplomb.