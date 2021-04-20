IPL 2021: When Virat Kohli urged cameraperson to throw Mr Naggs out of the plane - Watch the funny video

In the video shared by RCB on their official Twitter handle, Mr Nags can be seen poking fun at the RCB skipper - whose team has started IPL 2021 on a dominating note.

While referring to Kohli's penchant for getting fined over slow over rates, Mr Nags said: "This flight time is 90 minutes and if it takes more time than that then our captain will be fined. And he is used to it."

"In case of an emergency, please don't only depend on AB, you also do something. Helping you today is Maxwell, Shahbaz, and Harshal. I am sure they could also do with some help. So kindly, in Mumbai do that," Mr Nags added further.

This is the first time in their IPL campaign when RCB have won their first three matches on the trot and are seated at the top of the points table. The presenter went on saying that his team should now head to Bengaluru instead of going to Mumbai for the franchise has already reached the top of the points table.

"We will be cruising above everybody else if we continue to play more. Please wear your seatbelt and have a safe flight. We are currently flying from Chennai to Mumbai and I had said to Mike Hesson that we should just fly back to Bengaluru because we are already on top of the points table. But he doesn't seem to agree with me so we are having a little bit of differences," Mr Nags said.

Watch @myntra presents RCB Insider and enjoy another fun ride.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/b0SutT4P2y — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 20, 2021

Listening to Mr Naggs comments, Kohli got irritated and jokingly asked the cameraperson to throw him out of the plane.

The Kohli-led side will now be taking on Rajasthan Royals on Thursday (April 22) at the Wankhede Stadium in their fourth league game and they would be aiming to keep the winning momentum going.