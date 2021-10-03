IPL 2021: Yashasvi Jaiswal happy to get MS Dhoni signature on bat after match

After Ruturaj Gaikwad registered his maiden IPL ton to help CSK post a daunting total of 189/4 in the allotted twenty overs, Jaiswal and Shivam Dube struck fifties to help RR chase down the target of 190 with seven wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare.

Jaiswal, who scored 50 off 21 balls, revealed his approach to the chase and the young opener was thrilled to get the signature of the former Indian captain after the match.

"I was thinking about looking at the wicket first, but we were chasing 190, I knew the wicket must be good. I was just looking at capitalising on the loose balls and giving my team a good start so that we are able to chase 190," Jaiswal told teammates Anuj Rawat and Shivam Dube in a video posted on iplt20.com.

"I took signature of MS Dhoni on my bat after the match, I am really happy," he added.

Meanwhile, Dube, who scored 64 off just 42 balls with the help of 4 fours and 4 sixes, added that he focussed on playing his natural game as Royals were already on top when he entered the match.

"When I went out there to bat, we were at top and I was just focusing on playing my natural game so that we are able to chase down the total quickly," Dube said.

The result meant Rajasthan Royals still remain in the race for play-offs with 10 points from 12 matches taking them to sixth place, while CSK remained top of the table despite the defeat thanks to a superior net run rate.

Samson and Co will next face Mumbai Indians, who are also on 10 points in seventh position on Tuesday (October 5) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.