Ahmedabad IPL Team Draft Players List 2022: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill To Be The Draft Picks

Hardik Pandya is expected to lead Ahmedabad. Hardik was released by Mumbai Indians while Rashid was let go by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gill was released by Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ahmedabad team was bought by CVC Capitals and has former India speedster Ashish Nehra as head coach, Gary Kirsten, more likely in a mentor role, and former England batsman Vikram Solanki will be the team director.

It has also been reported that the Ahmedabad team will pay both Hardik and Rashid an identical amount — Rs 15 crore while Gill will be paid Rs 7 crore. That makes it a total for Rs 37 crore for three players and as such the Ahmedabad team will have a purse of Rs 53 crore during the IPL mega auction next month.

BCCI clean chit for CVC Capital

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has on Monday (January 10) officially given a clean chit to the CVC Capital, the owners of Ahmedabad IPL team. And through it, the BCCI also gave an all-clear for the franchise’s participation in the IPL 2022, say reports.

It may be recalled that there was a concern over the ownership pattern of the Ahmedabad IPL team because of the CVC Capitals’ off-shore links with a few betting firms. The CVC Capital had bought the Ahmedabad IPL team for a Rs 5625 crore beating frontrunners like the Adani Group.

On the same day, the BCCI had also given clearance to the Lucknow team owners, clearing the deck for the participation of two new teams in the IPL 2022.

The IPL 2022 is scheduled for the window in April-May and is expected to take place in India but the BCCI has also penciled in South Africa and Sri Lanka as back-up venues considering the Covid-19 scenario in the country.

