IPL 2022 Auction, Delhi Capitals Strategy: Who DC should buy & buy back, remaining purse

The franchise has the smallest purse of Rs 47.5 crore as it spent a total of Rs 42.5 crore to retain players like Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, and Anrich Nortje.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction Delhi Capitals spent Rs 16 crore to retain Pant, Patel (Rs 9 crore, Rs 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Shaw (Rs 7.5 crore, Rs 8 crore to be deducted from purse), and Nortje (Rs 6.5 crore).

The franchise released the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Kagiso Rabada and R Ashwin among others. In this year's mega auction, Delhi Capitals' would be looking to rope in some of these players at a reasonable price apart from going for some other big stars.

With top names in the auction and nine more franchises involved, it makes for an exciting two days. Let's take a look at the players DC could possibly buy or buy back from the auction and their general strategy.

1. DC Retained players

Rishabh Pant (Rs 16 crore)

Axar Patel (Rs 9 crore, Rs 12 crore to be deducted from purse)

Prithvi Shaw (Rs 7.5 crore, Rs 8 crore to be deducted from purse)

Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.5 crore)

2. DC Purse Remaining

Rs. 47.5 crore

3. Who should Delhi buy in the auction

Jonny Bairstow: The England wicketkeeper-batsman will certainly be one of the most sought-after players in the IPL auction. The explosive opener has proved his credentials as a big hitter in the IPL. Delhi Capitals have released Shikhar Dhawan ahead of the IPL mega auction and the franchise needs a destructive opener who can make most of the fielding restrictions in the powerplay and give his team a flying start. Bairstow offers all these options to the side and Delhi Capitals will look to snap him up.

Mitchell Marsh: The Australia all-rounder was one of the biggest reasons for his team's T20 World Cup triumph in the UAE last year. Though he had an injury-torn career, Mitchell Marsh would be a valuable addition for any side. Delhi Capitals need a seasoned fast-bowling all-rounder who is capable of playing those big strokes in the middle overs and also provide the team with some breakthroughs with the ball. Marsh would certainly be on the radar of coach Ricky Ponting.

Trent Boult: The Delhi Capitals had traded the senior New Zealand pacer with Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2020. Despite being Delhi's key performer in the 2018 season, Boult was traded by the franchise. The New Zealand quick who is capable of demolishing the opposition's top order and even bowling well in the death overs would make him an ideal pace-bowling partner for Anrich Nortje.

4. Who should DC buyback

R Ashwin: The senior India off-spinner has been one of the most improved bowlers in IPL in the last few seasons. The Tamil Nadu spinner has done reasonably well for Delhi Capitals. The seasoned campaigner can lead Delhi's spin attack for another couple of years and therefore he can also prove to be a good investment.

Avesh Khan: One of the key takeaways from IPL 2021 was Avesh Khan's yorkers and the control with which he bowled all through the season. The young right-arm pacer not just bowled tight lines but also picked up wickets consistently. Delhi Capitals will certainly try to buy him back in the mega auction for he is also a long term prospect.

Umesh Yadav: The right-arm quick from Nagpur could be the other India pacer whom the franchise can buyback. Umesh has the speed and also improved his line and length in recent years.

Shimron Hetmyer: The dynamic West Indies batsman hasn't lived up to the expectations but the talented left-handed batter didn't get too much of a chance either in the previous edition. Hetmyer is known for hitting big sixes in the T20s and he could be a key player for Delhi in the middle-order.

5. DC Auction Strategy

Delhi Capitals have already utilised Rs 42.5 crore by retaining 5 players and have the least remaining purse of Rs 48.5 crore amongst all franchises. They will have to make smart buys and also need to go after some match-winners in overseas players like Jonny Bairstow, Mitchell Marsh, Trent Boult to form a balanced side.