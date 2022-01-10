IPL 2022: BCCI gives clean chit to CVC Capital, Ahmedabad team all set to play in IPL 15

And through it, the BCCI also gave an all-clear for the franchise’s participation in the IPL 2022, say reports.

It may be recalled that there was a concern over the ownership pattern of the Ahmedabad IPL team because of the CVC Capitals’ off-shore links with a few betting firms. The CVC Capital had bought the Ahmedabad IPL team for a Rs 5625 crore beating frontrunners like the Adani Group.

Though there was no official confirmation, it has been widely reported that Gary Kirsten will become the mentor of the team while former India pacer Ashish Nehra will coach the team and former England batsman Vikram Solanki will be the director of the team.

However, Kirsten had also expressed his desire to coach England national team post the Ashes.

"I've walked this journey twice now (when England recruited new coaches in 2015 and 2019) and I've always made it clear that I would never commit to doing all formats," Kirsten had told the i News.

"And when international cricket boards get their head around the fact that they need to split coaching roles, then it becomes a consideration."

"Listen, the England ODI side is set up, you're the best ODI side in the world at the moment. It's a project that has been well thought out, you've got consistency in the players that have been picked," Kirsten added.

"Your Test side has battled for a while but it would be a really lovely project to get that going,” he said. Kirsten had also coach the Indian cricket team for a period close to four years and under his watch India won the 2011 World Cup, reached No 1 slot in Test cricket and won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.