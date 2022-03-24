Cricket
IPL 2022: Best Predicted Playing 11 For Mumbai Indians (MI), Strength, Weakness, Prediction

Mumbai, March 24: Mumbai Indians under Rohit Sharma is a formidable force winning five titles between 2013 and 2021. So, they have a proud record to maintain in the IPL 2022 too as they will be counted as the favourites.

The IPL 2021, however, did not give any bright memories for the MI as they ended up outside the top four on the league table and missed the play-offs. Hurting from that, the Mumbai outfit will be eager to make amends and re-enter the group of elite with a bang.

They have retained some core players and bought back Ishan Kishan too from the auction. But they have also lost some players who were integral to their title runs in the past like Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Trent Boult.

Can they stitch together another triumphant run in IPL 2022? We are looking at MI’s Best Playing 11, Strength, Weakness and a quick prediction.

1. MI squad 2022

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen.

2. MI Best Playing 11

1. Rohit Sharma (captain), 2. Anmolpreet Singh, 3. Ishan Kishan (wk), 4. Suryakumar Yadav, 5. Kieron Pollard, 6. Tim David, 7. Tilak Verma, 8. Jasprit Bumrah, 9. Tymal Mills, 10. Daniel Sams/Fabian Allen, 11. M Ashwin.

3. Strength

The five-time champions have few genuine game turners in their line-up like Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah. They will be hoping that these big guns come out firing from all cylinders. That said there will be more onus on Rohit Sharma to lead the MI batting charge as from this season they are without Hardik Pandya and Quinton de Kock.

In bowling, the familiar face of Jasprit Bumrah is around and he will be the spearhead of the attack once again. They will also be hoping to eke out a couple of overs each from Kieron Pollard and Tim David to ease the burden on front-line bowlers.

4. Weakness

The MI will miss the presence of Quinton de Kock upfront and Hardik Pandya down the order. Both of they had played stellar roles in MI’s title runs and the replacements like Anmolpreet Singh, N Tilak Verma etc are largely untested in the cauldron of the IPL and the MI will only hope for them to find the feet soon. There are injury concerns over Suryakumar Yadav and MI will hope that the middle-order batsman would ease through the season without any further hiccups.

Bowling will depend a lot on Jasprit Bumrah as they don’t have Trent Boult on his side and Jofra Archer is certain to miss the season. They will also hope that M Ashwin, who had a lukewarm IPL 2021, will find his touch and shore up the spin department as they don’t have good bet like Krunal Pandya in IPL 2022.

5. Prediction

The MI had missed the play-offs in IPL 2021 and they would want to make amends for it this time. A knockout stage entry, even after a bit of a scrabble, is not beyond them.

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

Story first published: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:11 [IST]
