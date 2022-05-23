IPL 2022: Captains performance review and winning percentage after league stage

While Hardik and Rahul guided new entrants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants to the playoff rounds, Samson's Rajasthan Royals and Du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore also sealed the top four spots.

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals missed out on the fourth spot in the playoffs in the penultimate match of the group stage, handing RCB the final playoff berth following a defeat.

Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings), Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) had a mixed outing this season, finishing in the sixth, seventh and eighth spots respectively. Shreyas led the side in all 14 matches, but Mayank and Williamson missed a game each during the season.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians, who are the record champions with five titles to their name, finished last of the 10 teams due to poor Net Run Rate (NRR), level on points with Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led four-time winners Chennai Super Kings, who finished ninth in the points table.

CSK also saw a mid-season captaincy change as first-time skipper Ravindra Jadeja handed back the reigns to veteran MS Dhoni after a poor start to the campaign.

Plus, Bhuvneshwar Kumar stepped in for Williamson in SRH, while Shikhar Dhawan led the side in the absence of Mayank in PBKS and Rashid Khan led GT in the absence of Hardik for one match each.

Here is how the teams finished on the IPL 2022 points table after the league stage finished on May 22:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate 1. Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 10 4 0 0 20 0.316 2. Rajasthan Royals (Q) 14 9 5 0 0 18 0.298 3. Lucknow Super Giants (Q) 14 9 5 0 0 18 0.251 4. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Q) 14 8 6 0 0 16 -0.253 5. Delhi Capitals 14 7 6 0 0 14 0.204 6. Punjab Kings 14 7 7 0 0 14 0.126 7. Kolkata Knight Riders 14 6 8 0 0 12 0.146 8. Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 6 8 0 0 12 -0.379 9. Chennai Super Kings 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.203 10. Mumbai Indians 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.506

Now, we take a look at the captains performance and winning percentage:

1. Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans) For the first time, Pandya took over IPL captaincy duty of the new franchise and led them to the playoffs. The all-rounder operated calmly, playing some good knocks with the bat. In the 13 matches, he led the side, GT won 9. In his absence Rashid led the team to victory in one match. Pandya mainly contributed with the bat and also rolled him arm over when required. Matches: 13 Runs: 413 50s: 4 4s: 41 6s: 11 Batting Average: 41.30 Strike Rate: 131.52 Highest Score: 87 not out off 52 balls vs Rajasthan Royals Wickets: 4 2. Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) In his second stint as skipper, Samson led the Royals to a second place finish. Although he was not at his very best with the bat, the wicketkeeper-batter stepped up when required and guided the team to 9 victories of 14 matches. He was also tidy behind the stumps. Matches: 14 Runs: 374 50s: 2 4s: 35 6s: 21 Batting Average: 28.76 Strike Rate: 147.24 Highest Score: 55 off 27 balls vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dismissals: 14 (12 catches & 2 Stumpings) 3. KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants) In his third stint as skipper, Rahul finally found luck in newcomers Lucknow Super Giants guiding them to a third-place finish and an IPL playoff spot in their debut campaign. Rahul was at times his best during the season opening the batting with Quinton de Kock. Despite 3 ducks, Rahul is once again in the orange cap race thanks to his two hundreds against Mumbai Indians. He led LSG to 9 wins in 14. Matches: 14 Runs: 537 100s: 2 50s: 3 4s: 42 6s: 25 Batting Average: 48.81 Strike Rate: 135.26 Highest Score: 103 not out off 60 balls & 103 not out off 62 balls vs Mumbai Indians 4. Faf Du Plessis (Royal Challengers Bangalore) The veteran South African led an IPL franchise for the first time and led them to a fourth-place finish. Although RCB depended on DC's result, Du Plessis did his job as the skipper and ended the league stage as the leading run-scorer for the franchise. He led RCB to 8 wins in 14. Matches: 14 Runs: 443 50s: 3 4s: 46 6s: 13 Batting Average: 34.07 Strike Rate: 130.67 Highest Score: 96 off 64 balls vs Lucknow Super Giants 5. Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals) The wicketkeeper-batter had a mixed time in his second stint as skipper of Delhi Capitals. He took them very close to the playoffs, but a drop catch and not using DRS cost them the fourth spot. Apart from that one drop, Pant was sharp behind wickets. Pant also did not have a great time with the bat, but still finished the season as the second highest run-scorer for the franchise. He led DC to 7 wins in 14. Matches: 14 Runs: 340 50s: 0 4s: 35 6s: 16 Batting Average: 30.90 Strike Rate: 151.78 Highest Score: 44 off 24 balls vs Rajasthan Royals Dismissals: 12 (8 catches & 4 Stumpings) 6. Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings) In his first stint as full-time skipper, Mayank had a disappointing outing overall despite starting the season with a bang. Mayank led the side in 13 matches and guided them to victory in 7 matches. Mayank failed to deliver with the bat and was also forced to play down the order. Matches: 13 Runs: 196 50s: 1 4s: 23 6s: 6 Batting Average: 16.33 Strike Rate: 122.50 Highest Score: 52 off 32 balls vs Mumbai Indians 7. Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) Shreyas Iyer had a good record as skipper in his previous franchise, but could not carry that into his new franchise, who finished the season in seventh after 6 wins in 14 attempts. Shreyas carried his batting form and it was the team failing to fire that led KKR to collapse. Matches: 14 Runs: 401 50s: 3 4s: 41 6s: 11 Batting Average: 30.84 Strike Rate: 134.56 Highest Score: 85 off 51 balls vs Rajasthan Royals 8. Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) In his third full-time stint as captain, Williamson the skipper delivered in flashes, guiding the team to 6 victories in 13 attempts. However, Williamson the batter failed to fire, resulting in the team's failure to challenge for the top four spots in the final phase of the season. Matches: 13 Runs: 216 50s: 1 4s: 16 6s: 8 Batting Average: 19.63 Strike Rate: 93.50 Highest Score: 57 off 46 balls vs Gujarat Titans 9. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings) The season started on a low for first time skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who took over the reigns from veteran MS Dhoni just two days before the season, losing six of the 8 matches he led the team. He was also out of sorts with both bat and ball during the stint. Mid-way through the season, Dhoni was handed back the captaincy and the seasoned skipper too could lead the team to just two wins in 6 matches. Stats R Jadeja MS Dhoni Matches 8 6 Runs 112 100 4s 6 7 6s 5 5 Wickets/Dismissals 5 Wickets 5 Dismissals (All Catches) 10. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) A record champion captain, Rohit Sharma had one of the poorest campaigns, winning just 4 of the 14 matches and failed to deliver with the bat. It was also the first time in an IPL season Rohit has not scored a 50+ score. Matches: 14 Runs: 268 50s: 0 4s: 28 6s: 13 Batting Average: 19.14 Strike Rate: 120.17 Highest Score: 48 off 36 balls vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Now, let's take a look at the winning percentage of the captains along with number of times they have won the toss in IPL 2022 in the league stage, in which 14 players took charge as skippers.

Player (Team) Matches Won Winning Percentage Tosses Won Rashid Khan (GT) 1 1 100 1 Hardik Pandya (GT) 13 9 69.23 8 Sanju Samson (RR) 14 9 64.29 2 KL Rahul (LSG) 14 9 64.29 6 Faf Du Plessis (RCB) 14 8 57.14 8 Mayank Agarwal (PBKS) 13 7 53.85 4 Rishabh Pant (DC) 14 7 50.00 8 Kane Williamson (SRH) 13 6 46.15 9 Shreyas Iyer (KKR) 14 6 42.86 8 MS Dhoni (CSK) 6 2 33.33 3 Rohit Sharma (MI) 14 4 28.57 9 Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) 8 2 20.00 3 Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 1 1 0 0 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 1 1 0 1