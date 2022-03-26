IPL 2022: CSK vs KKR: Dhoni smashes unbeaten half-century to guide Chennai Super Kings to 131/5

On a day when Chennai Super Kings were struggling to put runs on the board, the former skipper came to the rescue, smashing his 24th IPL half-century.

Playing in the season-opener last-season's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders invited the Ravindra Jadeja-led defending champions to bat first in Mumbai. CSK got off to a shaky start as Umesh Yadav struck in the very first over to remove the dangerous Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck and then removing opener Devon Conway for just 3.

The KKR spinners and fielders were on point as CSK lost quick wickets in the opening game of the IPL season. Dhoni, who had handed over the CSK captaincy to Jadeja this week, came in at No. 7 with the Super Kings struggling at 61/5 in 10.5 overs.

The former skipper joined current skipper Jadeja in the middle to steady CSK's sinking ship. Dhoni, who started off slow, picked up the pace towards the end of his innings as he notched up his first IPL half-century since 2019.

The former Indian skipper, who remained unbeaten, top-scored for the Super Kings with a stellar half-century off 38 deliveries. Dhoni, who started off slow, hammered seven boundaries and a maximum to guide CSK to 131/5. Jadeja (26 off 28), who played a patient knock, finished off the innings with a maximum to give him bowlers something to defend. The last three overs churned out 47 runs.

Dhoni also went on to break Rahul Dravid's record as he became the oldest Indian batsman to hit a half-century in the IPL.

While Chennai put up an under-par score, Dhoni's return to form will bring a lot of joy for the Men in Yellow. The Super Kings set the Knight Riders a target of 132 at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.