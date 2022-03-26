IPL 2022: CSK vs KKR: Knight Riders beat Super Kings by 6 wickets at Wankhede

Former captain MS Dhoni made a fifty to lead their charge and forged a fine alliance with skipper Ravindra Jadeja after they lost 5 wickets for just over 60 runs. But that was not enough for them on the night as the Knight Riders went past the target with 9 balls to spare.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will launch their campaign and the IPL 2022 itself when they square off against each other on Saturday (March 26) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Both CSK and KKR have new captains. Ravindra Jadjea will lead the Super Kings, while the Knight Riders will be led by Shreyas Iyer. This is Jadeja's first stint as captain while Shreyas has the experience of leading Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

Here are details like toss report, captains' comments, playing 11 etc.

Toss: KKR Won, elected to bowl.

Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy. Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande.

Captains' comments Ravindra Jadeja, CSK Captain: Big shoes to fill in. Happy and excited for the new role. We are going with four foreign players. Conway, Bravo, Milne and Santner are our foreign players. Shreyas Iyer, KKR Captain: We will bowl first. I am super excited. It is a great honour to don this jersey. The players who have been playing for this unit have been doing well. The track seems to be a belter and the dew will come in later and make it better. We are going in with three overseas players - Billings, Narine and Russell. Three of us got caps today. Myself, Billings and Rahane. Venkatesh Iyer, KKR opener spoke to host broadcaster: It is a new season. I have forgotten what happened in the last season but have just carried forward the confidence into this season. We were very close to winning the tournament last season but would want to do better this season and try to win it this time. "I have always said that as a batter I want to be flexible with my batting position. I would try to fulfill my duty wherever I get to bat. I don't have a preferred position in mind as to where I should be batting. Shreyas I think is a born leader. He is supremely confident. He is in good form with the bat as well and that augurs well for us. "He promotes a very positive brand of cricket and that is what KKR is known for as well. I talked to him when we were playing for India and he seems to be a man on a mission. Hopefully, we can win the IPL.