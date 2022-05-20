IPL 2022, CSK vs RR: Rajasthan Royals enter Playoffs, to play Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1

The RR became the third team after Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants to reach the playoffs. Yashasvi Jaiswal and R Ashwin led the chase of 151.

Earlier, Moeen Ali made a blistering start to the CSK innings as the Chennai outfit scored 75 runs in the Power Play.

1

53677

The England left-hander smashed RR pacer Trent Boult for a six and 5 fours in an over as the CSK raced off the block and looked poised to reach total far bigger than what is eventually transpired.

Wickets fell at regular intervals at the other end, but Ali carried the CSK innings on his shoulder. Skipper MS Dhoni tried his best but the timing deserted him on this night as he limped to a 28-ball 26.

It severely curtailed CSK’s momentum in the second half of the innings as they could only garner 75 runs in 14 overs. To make it worse for them, Ali got out for 93 and missed a deserving 100.

Now, RR, GT and LSG will wait for the 4th team in the playoffs.

Earlier, CSK skipper MS Dhoni confirmed that he will continue to play for the Super Kings in IPL 2023 as well.

“Definitely (coming back to play in IPL 2023), because it will be unfair to not to say thank you to Chennai. Won't be nice to do that to CSK fans,” said MS Dhoni in the pre-match presentation on Star Sports.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri had predicted the hard road ahead for Dhoni when he came back as CSK skipper in place of Jadeja.

“His mindset will be to win every game, but don't forget he is 7-8 years older than when he could do it at ease. Having said that, don't write them off. There is pressure of having lost the first few games under Jadeja. Their backs are against the wall, they are cornered tigers.

"They can win everything, and the message will be to just go and express yourself. Play freely, play fearless cricket. If we lost, we are out of this competition, but each game we win, our confidence will only go up," Shastri had said on Star Sports.