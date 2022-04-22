IPL 2022: David Warner enjoys opening with Prithvi Shaw

In a battle of wicket-keepers, the Rishabh Pant-led DC take on Sanju Samson-led RR in Match 34 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (April 22) evening.

The match was originally scheduled to take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, but was shifted to Wankhede Stadium, following multiple COVID-19 cases being reported in the Capitals camp.

IPL 2022: DC vs RR match shifted to Mumbai

"I am absolutely loving it (opening innings with Shaw). Look how fast his hands are and his eyes are incredible. He's taken my quick twos out of the equation because he keeps dealing with boundaries," Warner said in the Cricket Live show on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022.

The resurgent Capitals are battling the agony that comes with a mini COVID-19 outbreak in the camp, but are still trying to put their best foot forward to stay afloat.

IPL 2022: DC vs RR Live Streaming, Date, Time, TV Channel, Team News, Squads

"It's good that I don't have to run too much. Well, he sets the tone for us from ball one," Warner added.

The left-right combination of Warner and Shaw have been gelling well for the Capitals who have been impressive so far in IPL 2022.

IPL 2022, DC vs RR Stats and Records Preview: Samson, Warner and Axar close in on milestones

"In this format, it is very rare to see two guys go off, so that's something we keep at the back of our minds i.e. to keep playing positive and to the best of our abilities," Warner added while lavishing praise on his opening partner.

Meanwhile, former England cricketer Graeme Swann also lauded the right-handed batsman from Mumbai for his aggressive batting in the ongoing tournament.

"Prithvi (Shaw)is a box office. He's having a simple game plan which is he's going to try and attack early.

He never just looks to scratch around in the first few overs. When he's on-song, when he's firing, he's an incredible man to watch," Swann said on the same show.

IPL 2022: DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

More praise came for Shaw with ex-India pacer Irfan Pathan claimeing the young batter reminds him of Virender Sehwag.

"Shaw's technique is amazing. He has this high backlift, which is very beautiful and that's how he generates such great timing. He reminds me of Virender Sehwag," Pathan said on the show.

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw shares first experience of batting with David Warner

"There is always a glimpse of Sehwag when he plays those square cuts, those pulls and those straight drives. He makes even the best of deliveries look bad when he hits those boundaries beside mid-off, going on the backfoot.

"I think there are a handful of batsmen in today's time who can play shots like him. He is one of the most exciting batsmen in limited-overs to watch. He is capable of scoring runs at a healthy strike rate even under tense situations. He is a perfect hitter.," Pathan added.

Watch Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals pre-match telecast from 6.30 pm onwards on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

The match starts at 7.30pm IST.