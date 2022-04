IPL 2022: DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

A win will help RCB re-enter the top four with 8 points and on the other hand, DC can join the race for top four with 6 points, if they win this match.

In fact, these teams are coming from two high-scoring matches. The Delhi outfit hammered Kolkata Knight Riders after posting a 200+ total but the Bangalore side could not chase down a 200+ target set for them by the Chennai Super Kings.

With a lot of things at stake at points table, RCB are 6th and DC are placed 7th at present, this match could offer some real thrill ride.

So in that context, here are details like Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction etc for you to engage in ahead of DC vs RCB match.

1 Squads Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, David Willey, Finn Allen (wk), Anuj Rawat (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Suyash Prabhudessai. 2 Playing 11 Delhi Capitals: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 David Warner, 3 Rishabh Pant (Captain, Wicketkeeper), 4 Lalit Yadav, 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Axar Patel, 7 Shardul Thakur, 8 Sarfaraz Khan, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Khaleel Ahmed. Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Faf du Plessis (Captain), 2 Anuj Rawat 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Shahbaz Ahmed, 6 Suyansh Prabhudesai, 7 Dinesh Karthik, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Akash Deep, 10 Mohammad Siraj, 11 Josh Hazlewood. 3 Dream11 Fantasy Tips Dream11 Team Prediction 1: Prithvi Shaw, 2 David Warner, 3 Anuj Rawat 4 Rishabh Pant 5 Shahbaz Ahmed 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Wanindu Hasaranga, 10. Josh Hazlewood, 11 Mustafizur Rahman. Captain: Rishabh Pant, Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik, Vice-Captain: David Warner. Dream11 Team Prediction 2: 1. Faf du Plessis 2. Prithvi Shaw, 3. Rishabh Pant, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Suyansh Prabhudesai, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Josh Hazlewood, 10 Khaleel Ahmed, 11. Mohammad Siraj. Captain: Faf du Plessis, Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant, Vice-Captain: Dinesh Karthik 4 Match Prediction Both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are coming into this match after high-scoring games. But they suffered contrasting fortunes as DC emerged winner against KKR and RCB succumbed to Chennai Super Kings. So, this is a potentially explosive clash and we will pick Delhi Capitals for the winner for this match for their confidence.